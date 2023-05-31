MILLY Cover Sebadoh's 'Not A Friend'

Their album will be out June 2nd via Dangerbird Records.

By:
Los Angeles slowcore trio MILLY have announced The Freed MILLY (out June 2nd via Dangerbird Records), a 3-song Sebadoh tribute EP that sports the legend Lou Barlow’s own distinctive hand-drawn text in the cover art. They’ve shared their version of “Not A Friend,” imbuing the original with their signature blend of grunge and shoegaze.

First conceived as a solo project by Connecticut-based songwriter Brendan Dyer, since relocating to LA, Milly’s lineup has solidified around Dyer and core collaborators Yarden Erez & Conner Frankel. After supporting DIIV and Swervedriver on national tours, the band's debut album Eternal Ring was released last year to critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, AV Club, NPR and more, who praised their refreshingly original take on 90’s classics. 

On the EP, Dyer explains, “The decision behind covering 3 Sebadoh songs was due to how important of a band they are to me. Their discography is huge and there are true golden gems on each record. It was no easy task to narrow it down to just 3 selections but we went with 2 from 'Bakesale' and one deep cut from 'Bubble & Scrape' which is an album I got heavily into later on in my relationship with Sebadoh. I feel like it used to be so common that bands would cover each other's material and just toss those recordings out on a 7 inch. I was trying to bring back the spirit of that with this project.

We loaded our gear into the studio for 2 days and just did everything live with minimal overdubs. It was the first time we've recorded that way and it's something that I always wanted to try out. It was also our first time in the studio as a 3 piece and we wanted to test the waters on how that would go. We think it worked out quite well. Sebadoh have remained heroes for musicians like us for years at this point and we feel proud to carry on the torch.”



