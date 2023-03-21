MILKU Shares New Single 'Real Like a Feeling'

Sydney-based art-pop and indie rising star, Milku, will release his debut EP - You Make Me Feel Beautiful, this Friday but before then he is dropping one more song "Real Like A Feeling" is out today.

The song is pure joy, think driving with the windows down, breeze in your hair type enjoyment. The song presents a chorus of highs and lows between a falsetto bridge, as Milku sings to the navigation of difficult emotions. An indie arrangement and melodic masterpiece, the sounds make up the soundtrack of Milku's childhood: acoustic guitars, warm synths and swaggering drums.

The debut body of work from the world of Miles Elkington, Milku's You Make Me Feel Beautiful EP is an art-pop compendium traversing a glimmering spectrum of emotion through bursts of songwriting virtuosity.

Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku's mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical highs, in a world that sits at a recession's edge while spinning beneath the pandemic's long shadow. Over five tracks, Milku presents playfully bright arrangements, sharply witted lyricism, and addictive melodies that span octaves, while he laments to the loudness of life, love, and getting to know yourself along the way.

Listen to the new single here: