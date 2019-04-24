MIDEM Announces Sylvia Rhone To Keynote And Receive 2019 Hall Of Fame Award

Midem, the home of the global music community, today announces the powerhouse pairing of keynote Sylvia Rhone with Dina LaPolt at the 53rd annual industry conference and that Sylvia Rhone will receive the Midem 2019 Hall of Fame Award in association with Billboard, during a dedicated event on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



In her first ever keynote address, Sylvia Rhone, Chairwoman & CEO, Epic Records (USA), will be interviewed by Dina LaPolt, Owner, LaPolt Law. P.C. (USA), in a truly unique conversation between two of the most powerful female influences in today's music business on Wednesday, at June 5, 2019.



The first African-American woman to lead a major record label, Sylvia Rhone will share insights from her illustrious career with the equally impressive Dina LaPolt, named one of Billboard's 'Executives of the Year in 2018', in recognition of her contribution to the Music Modernization Act. Midem Director, Alexandre Deniot comments, "Sylvia Rhone is at the helm of one of the most exciting and dynamic labels in today's ever-evolving music ecosystem. The Midem 2019 Hall of Fame Award in association with Billboard, recognizes her outstanding contribution to the international music business and her ability to build such an artist-driven label culture. Both she and Dina are two of the most inspiring and essential music executives on the global stage. As the artist and creativity are at the very heart of Midem, so Sylvia and Dina never cease in their efforts to protect creativity and generate the best environment possible for artists to thrive. So there is a great synergy between us and we can't wait to hear what promises to be a hugely charismatic and enlightening conversation."



Taking on the position of President at Epic in 2017 and newly named Chairman & CEO, Sylvia Rhone has reshuffled the executive ranks and diversified the label's roster, with signings including Tyla Yaweh, Peruvian singer A. CHAL, pop singer-songwriter AJ Mitchell and rapper G Herbo. An advocate of equality and promoting women in music, she drives a label with an incredible stable of artists, from Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, 21 Savage, and Zara Larsson to Future, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, French Montana and Sara Bareilles. Sylvia's interviewer, Dina LaPolt, is one of the most prominent music lawyers in the business, representing many of the biggest names in music. In addition, Dina is a fierce advocate for music creators and was not only a catalyst for the creation of the Songwriters of North America (SONA), but currently serves as the group's attorney advisor.



Sylvia and Dina's keynote discussion will explore the ways in which artists and labels can navigate today's complex music ecosystem. Paying special attention to the protection of artists and creativity, from two relevant and important viewpoints - Sylvia as a label exec, representing the recording side of the business, and Dina, representing the artist's voice from a legal point of view. The speakers will look at the implications of the perpetual rise in tech and streaming and the corresponding potential to break geographical barriers and create a truly global music marketplace. Further, the speakers will discuss how these elements and other factors will influence the future shape of the industry.



Both Sylvia and Dina are looking forward to sharing their insights at Midem. Sylvia says, "It will be great to speak to the music community gathered at Midem about the ongoing challenges and opportunities we all address together in this industry. There are so many breakthroughs revolutionising how we do business; we need to ensure our artists are always ahead of the curve." Dina adds, "Midem is the perfect forum to map the current landscape of the industry and define where we need to go next to help artists and creators continue to succeed. In an ever-evolving sector, we have a responsibility to both protect our artists and to equip them with the tools to take full advantage of all the advances being made in the business."





