M.I.A. is Awarded and M.B.E.

Jun. 10, 2019  

M.I.A. has been awarded an MBE (Member of The British Empire). The recognition was announced as part of Queen Elizabeth's annual "Birthday Honours List." She was given the award for her "services to music."

See M.I.A.'s official Instagram statement below!

M.I.A's mother Kala who her second LP is named after, stitched these medals over the past 30 years.

Activist, mother, and style icon Maya Arulpragasam has been nominated for an Academy Award® (for Slumdog Millionaire), a GRAMMY Award and The Mercury Prize. Raised in Sri Lanka, an 11-year-old Arulpragasam immigrated to the U.K. with her mother and siblings to escape the violence of Civil War. She has released five studio album and numerous singles. Last year saw the release of the critically acclaimed documentary MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A., an intimate and eye-opening profile of her remarkable trajectory from young Tamil refugee to global pop star.

Photo Credit: Jan Lehner



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Jennifer Vogt Joins Madison Square Garden Company As President, Creative Content, Productions
  • Travis Scott Announces London Show
  • Cartoon Network Asia Pacific Greenlights New Season of LAMPUT
  • Nickelodeon Launches New Animated Shorts Program
  • M.I.A. is Awarded and M.B.E.
  • THE GOOD PLACE to End After Season Four

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup