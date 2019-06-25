MF Tomlinson Announces London Headline Show

The genre-defying MF Tomlinson has announced a headline show at the Moth Club, London on July 31st. He will be joined in support by Whenyoung DJs, Pristine Babe, Frango Jet and Awesome & Possum. Tickets are on sale now via DICE.



MF Tomlinson has built a strong following in the capital following the release of his debut single 'Nature Boy', which saw him sell out a headline show at The Lexington in celebration of the release earlier this year.



'Nature Boy' is a stylistic collision between Todd Rundgren and Dr Dre, delivering a musical message of optimistic intent in these troubled times. It is sonically inspired by the soundtracks of classic action movies from the 70s such as Shaft and the video for the single follows in the same style.



The track was co-written with Angus James (keys) and developed alongside Ed Grimshaw (drums). It also features vocalist Connie Chatwin and flautist Ami Koda (who appears in the single artwork).



These musical collaborators join MF Tomlinson for his captivating and expansive live performances. MF Tomlinson will play live in support of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever at London's Village Underground on July 17th ahead of his headline show at Moth Club on July 31st.





Related Articles View More Music Stories