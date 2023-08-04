MAX Joins Forces with JVKE and Bazzi for New Single 'Strings'

MAX is on the road this summer with stops at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum, Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Arena, and New York’s Jones Beach Amphitheater!

Aug. 04, 2023

Genre-blurring pop artist MAX releases the soaring new single “Strings” featuring JVKE and Bazzi. Boasting dizzying string arrangements and booming production, the earworm is a perfect amalgam of the three artists' vast talents and tastes, as well as a heartfelt tribute to MAX's longtime love.

"I proposed to my wife 3 months after we started dating with a song I wrote for her called 'Lights Down Low,'" MAX explains. "I knew she was the one. 8 years later we have a beautiful 2-year-old girl together, and somehow my love for my wife grows stronger every day... I hear strings play every time she walks my way!"

With the addition of JVKE and Bazzi's own unique perspectives on modern love, it's impossible not to get swept up into the romance!

"Strings" builds on a new era of music for MAX, which kicked off with Platinum single "Butterflies" feat. Ali Gatie, the 100-million-streamer “IT’S YOU” feat. keshi, plus critical and fan favorites “Gucci Bag” and “Wasabi.” When MAX isn’t crafting pop sensations for himself, he often lends his talents to enormous artists. Most recently, he co-wrote BTS’s single “Yet To Come,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Ex-U.S. chart. 

MAX is on the road this summer with stops at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum, Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Arena, and New York’s Jones Beach Amphitheater! Get tickets and more info here.

ABOUT MAX:

MAX’s music is fueled by authenticity. From his unfiltered, heart-on-sleeve lyrics to his handcrafted visuals, the breakout pop star invites you to be part of his world, sharing the highs, lows, and every neon-hued emotion in-between.

He’s been labeled a “young pop god” by GQ and dubbed a “top pop star to watch” by Billboard, and it’s no wonder: He broke through in 2016 with the ubiquitous, triple-platinum “Lights Down Low.” The track shot to #1 at Hot AC radio and went platinum in a number of countries.

Since then, MAX has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams, released a number of other multi-platinum songs, dropped the pop-expanding Colour Visions album, and collaborated with everyone from Suga of BTS to Chromeo and Hayley Kiyoko to keshi. Now, as he continues a new chapter with "Strings," MAX will propel his heartfelt and authentic vision further than ever before.



