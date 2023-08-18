MARGARET GLASPY Releases New Album 'Echo The Diamond'

Margaret Glaspy has released her new album Echo The Diamond via ATO Records.

The third full-length from Margaret Glaspy, the LP emerged from a deliberate stripping-away of artifice to reveal life for all its harsh truths and ineffable beauty. Like the precious gem of its title, the result is an object of startling luminosity, one capable of cutting through the most elaborately constructed façades.

“This record came from trying to meet life on life’s terms, instead of looking for a happy ending in everything,” says the New York-based musician. “The whole experience of creating it felt like effortless catharsis.”

Margaret teased Echo The Diamond with the singles “Act Natural,” “Memories,” and “Get Back” and they saw support from The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Spin, and others. “Act Natural” is currently a top 20 single at AAA Radio, marking Glaspy’s highest chart position of her career. She played that song and others when she visited the studios of New York City’s NPR station WNYC earlier this week.

The album was labeled a “notable release of the week” by both NPR and American Songwriter and today Pitchfork included it in their “8 New Albums You Should Listen To” list. Purchase / listen to Echo The Diamond here.

Tonight Glaspy will celebrate the release of Echo The Diamond with a performance and album signing at New York City’s Rough Trade record Store located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The festivities kick-off at 6pm. On September 12 she will head to the UK for her first tour in support of the album. Glaspy and her band return stateside for a North American tour that starts September 28 in Washington, DC at Union Stage.

The tour concludes at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 14. Along the way she will make stops in, among other markets, Toronto, ON on October 2, Chicago on October 7 and Seattle, on November 9. Margaret will play a hometown show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on October 20. All tour dates are listed below and tickets are on-sale here.

Tour Dates

8/18 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade Records (performance and album signing)

8/23 - New York, NY @ Bitter End (WFUV)

9/12 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

9/13 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town *

9/14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX *

9/16 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

9/17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

9/18 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

9/20 - London, UK @ Omeara

9/28 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/30 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/2 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/4 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

10/10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (Vinyl)

10/12 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/13 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/14 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/1 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's

11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/7 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

11/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

*opening for Half Moon Run

Photo by Ebru Yildiz