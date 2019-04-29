MAD Dragon Music Group and Flux Announce Inaugural Lawn Jawn Festival

Today, Drexel's student run music label MAD Dragon Records and Flux have announced the inaugural Lawn Jawn music festival. The day-long event will be held on the Race Lawn at Drexel University on May 18th from 1-8pm. It is free to the public and will feature performances from many artists on MAD Dragon Records, rising local bands and DJ sets throughout the day. For more information, click here.

"We want to put on Lawn Jawn as an exciting event not only for the student body and community, but also to help students that are interested in live event production," said event lead Kaylie Minogue. "There are a lot of moving parts that go into planning an event like this, and many students are excited to be involved and put on a great show! We hope to pass on our passion for live music and art for the entire student body and community to enjoy."

The festival will include a wide variety of performances, including indie/alt artist Del WaterGap, DIY pop/rock band Z by Z, psych rockers Nematode, rising contemporary jazz artistScarlet Cimillo + more, with DJ sets from Martin, DJ SpennDenn and Nico Oso.

MAD Dragon Music Group/MAD Dragon Records is an independent, student-run record label operating out of Philadelphia's Drexel University. MAD Dragon offers artists and musicians a great home to cultivate and grow their art. They are a fully focused artist development group in a musically-friendly environment, providing all label services including a multi-million dollar recording complex and are passionate students eager to serve the students.

Flux is an on campus event group with a goal of opening a music venue on campus at Drexel University. In the past, Flux was a live music venue on campus that put on concerts for the student body and general community. Bands that played at Flux include Modern Baseball, The Front Bottoms, Tiger's Jaw and many more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories