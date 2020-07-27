Luna Aura Announces New EP THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY

THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY Comes Out October 2, 2020

If "well-behaved women seldom make history," then LUNA AURA is writing a whole new history book with her forthcoming EP, THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY. Set to be released on October 2nd, the JT Daly-produced record draws on childhood influences like Garbage, NIN, Hole and Gwen Stefani to craft songs that are fresh, provocative, and bold. Perfectly matched with her vibrant, in-your-face, live performances.

THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY is a concept EP about the female identity and its relationship with American culture. Each song works in tandem with a short story that follows the narrative of an anti-hero and her journey into self-realization and rebellion. This is an interactive multimedia project that will allow listeners to follow and be a part of the characters' stories, alongside the music that inspired them.

LUNA shares: "It's about finding your voice in a world that is insistent on keeping you silent, facing down your demons, and breaking past the conditions that have been set for you."

To pre-save THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY, please visit: https://orcd.co/3cheers.

