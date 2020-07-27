Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Luna Aura Announces New EP THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY

Article Pixel

THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY Comes Out October 2, 2020

Jul. 27, 2020  
Luna Aura Announces New EP THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY

If "well-behaved women seldom make history," then LUNA AURA is writing a whole new history book with her forthcoming EP, THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY. Set to be released on October 2nd, the JT Daly-produced record draws on childhood influences like Garbage, NIN, Hole and Gwen Stefani to craft songs that are fresh, provocative, and bold. Perfectly matched with her vibrant, in-your-face, live performances.

THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY is a concept EP about the female identity and its relationship with American culture. Each song works in tandem with a short story that follows the narrative of an anti-hero and her journey into self-realization and rebellion. This is an interactive multimedia project that will allow listeners to follow and be a part of the characters' stories, alongside the music that inspired them.

LUNA shares: "It's about finding your voice in a world that is insistent on keeping you silent, facing down your demons, and breaking past the conditions that have been set for you."

To pre-save THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY, please visit: https://orcd.co/3cheers.

Luna Aura Announces New EP THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author TV News Desk