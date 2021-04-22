Luke Reynolds & Adrian Utley Announce Amazon Original EP 'No End In Sight'

Today, Luke Reynolds and Adrian Utley announced No End In Sight, a new, six-song Amazon Original ambient EP set for release on May 20th. The announcement comes with the new song "Floating Upwards (No End In Sight)," which is now available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Luke Reynolds (Sharon Van Etten, The Staves) and Adrian Utley (Portishead) first crossed paths through mutual friend and producer John Congleton, discovering their shared interests of chance based music, field recordings, and tape machines. Working from their respective studios during the height of the pandemic, last month the duo released their first ambient single "Dream Sequence (Amazon Original)" in observance of World Sleep Day.

"I first met Luke when he reached out to me on social media," says Utley. "We had nearly done a session together with the producer John Congleton - I'd heard Luke's work on a few albums he played on, so it was very cool to meet. Luke asked me if I'd like to work on some tracks with him and bounce ideas backwards and forwards, which seems to be what a lot of us are doing now in lockdown. So these things are as a result of that. Was a great experience which I'm sure we will repeat in the future. There is a lot of common ground between us."

"Adrian and I stayed in touch this past year, trading ideas, and working from our respective studios," says Luke Reynolds. "This collaboration was a natural extension of our conversations. Some of these pieces began as half speeds on the tape machines, others as drones on the EMS Synthi, or bowed guitar strings. We're both multi-instrumentalists and the songs came together fast. The entire process felt intuitive. Given everything that's happened over the last year, it was freeing to have a project to become immersed in. No End In Sight is the result."

Amazon Music listeners can find "Floating Upwards (No End In Sight)" on the Ambient Dreams and Cosmic Strings playlists. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original from Luke Reynolds and Adrian Utley" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to this song, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen to the latest single here: