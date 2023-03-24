Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Combs Releases New Album 'Gettin' Old'

Luke Combs Releases New Album 'Gettin' Old'

The album is a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs' new album, Gettin' Old-a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up-is out today via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Already receiving critical attention, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls Combs, "the best country singer of his generation." Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, "...grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience," while Billboard declares, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game" and Music Row praises, "one of the most gripping vocalists in our genre. The themes of maturity and thoughtfulness are embedded in this beautifully crafted lyric."

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Combs continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

The release adds to yet another historic year for Combs, who extended his record-breaking run at country radio with his single, "Going, Going, Gone," which is once again #1 at country radio this week. This is Combs' 15th consecutive #1 single-the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut-and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.

Additionally, Combs recently earned 26 new Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications.

Furthermore, Combs will kick off his massive World Tour tomorrow night at Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, followed by 15 more US stadium shows this spring, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist.

The upcoming trek includes stops at Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Reflecting on the record, Combs shares, "This album is about the stage of life I'm in right now. One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do."

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and an 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a historic series of years. Most recently, he was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past November and recently earned his record-setting, fourteenth-consecutive #1 single with "The Kind of Love We Make."

Continuing his monumental run at country radio, Combs' current single, "Going, Going, Gone," is currently top 3 and rising. Additionally, with his 2019 release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.

Listen to the new album here:

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

March 25-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)
April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)
May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)
June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)
October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena
October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall
October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



Lana Del Rey Drops New Album Photo
Lana Del Rey Drops New Album
Lana Del Rey has released her ninth studio album, 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?' The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will feautre collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.
Classically Trained Alt-Pop Artist IRENE Releases Vulnerable New Track Gatekeepers Photo
Classically Trained Alt-Pop Artist IRENE Releases Vulnerable New Track 'Gatekeepers'
Nordic alt-pop artist IRENE is back and more vulnerable than ever in a call out against industry gatekeepers. 'Gatekeeper' - the new single out on streaming services now, could be musically compared to legends like Björk and Kate Bush.
The Heavy Release New Single Stone Cold Killer Photo
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track 45 Photo
Righteous Dude dba James Reflects On NYC Living On New Track '45'
Upon emerging from his COVID bunker last year, dba James released his solo debut EP Check “Yes” To Connect, which received loving support from the lo-fi hipsters. With a knack for extracting disarmingly visual imagery, dba James continues to bring the perversely unremarkable to glamorous life. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Are You Okay?'Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Are You Okay?'
March 24, 2023

Emma Foster’s expressive vocals and Paul Holliman’s bright, buoyant production combine to deliver a reassuring message about restoring personal connections that have gotten frayed by outside demands. The London-based duo collaborated on the track with Donny Bravo.
Matt Corby Releases New Album 'Everything's Fine'Matt Corby Releases New Album 'Everything's Fine'
March 24, 2023

Reinvigorated by the art of collaboration Matt returned to his most trusted partnerships with producers Alex Hendrickson, Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), and pop-writing talent Nat Dunn (Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Tkay Maidza) to build a dynamic, layered musical world now on display with the arrival of Everything’s Fine.
Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single 'Bad News / Good News'Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single 'Bad News / Good News'
March 24, 2023

Lomis made waves with 2020’s In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, “Slow Motion” collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, Lexi Jayde, and Joshua Bassett. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more. 
FREYA RIDINGS Soars In 'Can I Jump?' Ahead of New Album in AprilFREYA RIDINGS Soars In 'Can I Jump?' Ahead of New Album in April
March 24, 2023

Writing the track with Scott Harris (Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes) and Annika Bennett along with Grammy Award winning producer Federico Vindver (Coldplay, Meghan Trainor), “Can I Jump?” was inspired by the biggest of decisions - the prospect of getting married to her partner after an on/off/on relationship which started when she was 19-years-old.
Brandy Clark to Return With Brandi Carlile-Produced Self-Titled AlbumBrandy Clark to Return With Brandi Carlile-Produced Self-Titled Album
March 24, 2023

Brandy Clark will return this spring with her highly-anticipated new self-titled album. Produced by 9-time Grammy winning Brandi Carlile, the album showcases Clark’s versatility with eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum, including the first single, “Buried,” which is out now.
share