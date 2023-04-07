Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Combs Adds Surprise Second Nissan Stadium Show Next Friday

Tickets for the concert, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brent Cobb, are now on sale.

Apr. 07, 2023  

In response to the overwhelming support for his new album and record-breaking World Tour, country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will add a second stop at Nashville's Nissan Stadium next Friday, April 14.

Tickets for the concert, which will feature special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brent Cobb, are now on sale-full details HERE. Tickets for the Saturday, April 15 show are long sold-out.

Of the surprise addition, Combs comments, "Been seeing a lot of people trying to find tickets for the show in Nashville next Saturday, so my team and I were working to open up as many additional tickets as possible, then I figured let's just go ahead and play another show, so I'm excited to announce tickets for a show next Friday are on sale now!"

Released last month, Gettin' Old-a companion to Comb's acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up-was released last month via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Receiving widespread critical attention, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls Combs, "the best country singer of his generation."

Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, "...grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience," while Billboard declares, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game" and Music Row praises, "one of the most gripping vocalists in our genre. The themes of maturity and thoughtfulness are embedded in this beautifully crafted lyric."

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," the Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner continues to establish himself as one of music's most authentic and powerful voices in music today, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Combs also recently extended his record-breaking run at country radio with his latest single, "Going, Going, Gone," which spent two weeks at #1 at country radio. This is Combs' 15th consecutive #1 single-the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut-and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama. Additionally, Combs recently earned 26 new Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

April 14-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium (ON-SALE AT 10:00AM CT)

April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Copenhagen, Denmark-Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena

October 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall

October 11-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

†with special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brent Cobb

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



