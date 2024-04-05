Luke Bryan Releases New Single 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is releasing a new song today across all digital platforms,“Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” He first showcased the song in late February performing it during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville at Universal Music Group Nashville’s annual luncheon and then shared the performance with his fans on social media. “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,”written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice, will impact country radio on Monday, April 8. Three major radio chains will spotlight the single- iHeartCountry, Audacy and Beasley.

Get the song HERE.

“This song was special from the first time I heard it,” said Luke. “I knew it would resonate. It’s about young love and that whole process of trying to make relationships work through the on again and off again cycles. My wife and I went through that journey during college and I know a lot of people out there have too.”

On April 17 Luke will kick off his 2024 “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” in Canada in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome with Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts joining. The tour will run through mid-September. As he has done for many years, Luke will welcome multiple special guests throughout the tour: Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock. The tour boasts two stadium dates this year, Truist Field in Atlanta on August 17 with Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe and Chayce Beckham and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25 with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham.

During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.” “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” is aptly titled after a song from Luke’s highly anticipated upcoming album. The tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets on sale NOW at LukeBryan.com.