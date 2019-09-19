'Lucy' by Soccer Mommy Out Now

Nashville native Sophie Allison released her breakout debut album Clean as Soccer Mommy last year, earning mass critical acclaim and year-end nods from 100+ publications, including The New York Times' #1 Album of 2018. Today Allison shares her first new song since 2018, "lucy." "lucy" will be available on 7-inch vinyl, shipping in late November and out via Loma Vista Recordings.

Sophie Allison on the new song:

"'lucy' is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe. It's a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I'm really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing."

Soccer Mommy has been touring non-stop for the past few years, opening for the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, and Liz Phair, selling out countless headline shows, and making her festival debuts at Coachella, Governor's Ball, Primavera Sound, and more. Starting next week, she continues touring with some of her biggest shows to date, supporting Vampire Weekend and then Wilco. See below to find a show near you.

Tour dates

9/19 - Lincoln, NE - Lincoln Calling Music Festival

9/20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

9/21 - Fargo, N*E*R*D - The Aquarium

9/23 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

9/25 - Burnaby, Canada - Deer Lake Park*

9/26 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

9/27 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater*

9/28 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts*

9/30 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at the Catalyst

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

10/2 - Santa Barbara, CA - SoHo

10/3 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater*

10/4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

10/8 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

10/9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

10/11 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

10/15 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^

10/16 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre^

10/18 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre^

10/19 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre^

10/20 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House^

11/16 - Tempe, AZ - Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

*supporting Vampire Weekend

^supporting Wilco





