Lucky Hound Records Announces TRANSFORMATION From Reuel

Lucky Hound Music is proud to present Transformation, the sixth album from pianist, composer and producer Reuel (pronounced: RAY-U-ELLE) available on September 20, 2019 with distribution by MRI through The Orchard.



Reuel is a pianist who gives every note he plays a unique resonance. He has years of experience in the worlds of classical, pop, film scoring and electronic dance music, allowing him to move smoothly between genres. Reuel loves to stretch the imagination of audiences with medley arrangements, original compositions and visually thrilling performances.



Transformation combines electronic dance tracks with piano melodies played in a classical style. Reuel ventures into the experimental world of Drum & Bass with "Polarized": "I worked closely with electronic music producer Jordan Kolar to achieve the correct drums and sound design to successfully accompany an active lead piano melody."



It also provided an opportunity for Reuel to revisit an unfinished melody creating the "perfect opportunity to turn this melody into a modern piano piece with added orchestral flare and sound design that invokes the vast beauty of nature" on the song "Earth Addictions."



The album is the first piece of original material from Reuel since 2018s Christmas single "First Snow", "...a delicate, haunting tune with sweet string arpeggiations and whispery, lush vocals." - Parade Magazine



The song was the title track of a holiday collection of reinvented standards such as "Little Drummer Boy," "Silent Night," "Carol Of The Bells" and "O Holy Night."



The album was closely followed by Classical, an album of iconic themes from Classical literature arranged and in some instances extensively reimagined for solo piano including his rendition of "Für Elise": "...his marvelous take on Beethoven's "Für Elise"...we common folk were happy to play the song as Beethoven wrote it...Reuel had bigger things in mind." - Blogcritics



Transformation will be released on September 20, 2019.





