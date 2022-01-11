Lucius Releases 'Next to Normal' Single From Upcoming Album

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius returns with their highly-anticipated new album Second Nature-set to be released April 8 on Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW) pre-order can be found here.

Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the album features ten new songs, including the first single, "Next To Normal," which is out today. Watch the song's official music video below!

In celebration of the album, the band will embark on a North American headline tour this spring followed by a series of European shows in September. Stops include New York's Beacon Theatre, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and London's Shepherd's Bush Empire among many others. The newly confirmed performances will go on-sale this Friday, January 14 at 10:00am local time with pre-sale beginning tomorrow. In addition to the headline shows, the band will join Carlile on several marquee concerts this summer including Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, L.A.'s The Greek Theatre and Colorado's Red Rock Amphitheatre. See below for complete tour details.

Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.

"It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them," says Wolfe. "It touches upon all these stages of grief-and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I've had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That's why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness."

Tour Dates

April 28-North Adams, MA-MASS MoCA

April 29-Boston, MA-Roadrunner

April 30-Portland, ME-State Theatre

May 4-New York, NY-Beacon Theatre*

May 6-Montclair, NJ-The Wellmont Theater*

May 7-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore*

May 9-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

May 12-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz*

May 13-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

May 14-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 16-Louisville, KY-Headliners*

May 17-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom*

May 18-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall*

May 20-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*

May 21-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre*

*with support from Celisse

