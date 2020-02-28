Luana Kiara Unveils Sharp-Tongued Single 'Reminder'

Swedish/Gambian singer Luana Kiara has released her brand new single 'Reminder'. The song is a forceful empowerment anthem featuring huge heaps of bass and a hard-hitting chorus, which finds Luana enlisting a sharp-tongued rap flow.



Regarding the single Luana says, "We women are taught not to be too loud when saying "I'm the best, I'm the realest". This is me saying you can be whoever the f you want!"



'Reminder' follows the release of her debut single 'Trigger' last year. The R&B roller led Luana to become the face of the New Balance International Women's Day campaign, while also seeing her shed light on important issues of domestic abuse.



Luana Kiara first made her commanding voice heard with the Scandinavian production and DJ duo Tungevaag & Raaban. She was the featured vocalist on the 2018 smash hit 'Bad Boy', which has since gone on to clock up over 24 million streams on Spotify alone.



Luana Kiara is quickly proving herself a formidable new name on the Swedish music scene, coming armed with strong sound and message ready to take the world by storm.





