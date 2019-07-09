Lower Dens Share New Song and Video For I DRIVE

Four years since their critically acclaimed album, Escape From Evil, Lower Dens recently announced their newest creation -- The Competition -- which will be released on Ribbon Music on September 6, 2019. Today, Lower Dens are happy to share the video for the second single from the album, "I Drive," directed by Jason Nocito, featuring choreography by Veleda Roehl, and dancers Stephannie Henriquez & Steven Jeltsch. "I Drive" follows on the heels - in both sequence and theme - of the album's lead single -- "Young Republicans," about a certain sect of society's elite. On "I Drive," Jana Hunter sings inquisitively "We had streets. But now there's just police. I drive at night." Click HERE to listen, or watch the video below.

Stream "I Drive" via DSPs HERE

Watch the "I Drive" video via YouTube:

On "I Drive", Hunter says, "Like a lot of queer and trans people, I've learned that real family is made, and it isn't necessarily blood. Even my blood relatives, we work for that familial connection and trust. This song is about leaving behind obligations to people who don't love or care about you, being with and about people who do. It's a feeling so strong it's driving me. That's the driving I'm doing."

The Competition is a pop album with a concept both emotionally and politically urgent. By design, competition is the driving force of modern capitalism, and the title is lead singer and songwriter Jana Hunter's (pronouns: they/them, him/his) term for a socio-psychological phenomenon this generates, a kind of psychosis that accelerates our insecurities and anxieties to the point of total overload, corroding our intimacies, our communities, and our senses of self. Hunter says, "The issues that have shaped my life, for better or for worse, have to do with coming from a family and a culture that totally bought into this competitive mindset. I was wild and in a lot of pain as a kid; home life was very bleak, and pop songs were a guaranteed escape to a mental space where beauty, wonder, and love were possible. I wanted to write songs that might have the potential to do that." Indeed, The Competition might be Hunter's most vulnerable, hook-filled album yet, a leftfield, resistance pop record that could only be released in 2019.



The Competition is available to pre-order now on limited pressing clear vinyl with exclusive Lower Dens enamel pin, CD, and digital download.

Pre-order from Ribbon Mart || Pre-order digital





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You