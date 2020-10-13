Lowdown Makes His New Noise Debut With 'Move Ya'

Lowdown brings an invigorating anthem to New Noise.

With a contagious four-on-the-floor bassline and laser-beam robo synths, Lowdown brings an invigorating anthem to New Noise via his new single "Move Ya."



In an ever-growing scene of creators, Brisbane-based Lowdown dares to be different. Known for his deep frequencies and tight-knit grooves, the DJ and producer's sheer creativity and studio prowess has led to releases on labels such as Confession and This Ain't Bristol, and radio play on SiriusXM, BBC Radio 1 (Diplo and Friends) and Triple J. In 2018, he made waves via an official remix of Tchami and Malaa's "The Sermon," which brought him on the Brisbane leg of their tour that year. On "Move Ya," Lowdown brings the same focused energy and fearless sounds that have established him beyond 'one-to-watch' status. With rhythmic low-end vibrations and unrivaled adrenaline, Lowdown's pioneering sound is set to soundtrack the house music movement for many years to come.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Listen here:

