Low Cut Connie Share New Single 'Stay As Long As You Like'

Low Cut Connie have shared their new single 'Stay As Long As You Like', the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming double album Private Lives, out on October 13th via Contender Records / MidCitizen Records. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by frontman Adam Weiner, who describes it as "a love letter to my fans. I miss hugging them."

Listen below!



"I had Amede Ardoin on my mind with this song," explains Weiner. "He was a Black Creole musician 100 years ago who had the most soulful, spine-tingling voice imaginable. He suffered greatly and sang joyful music with a slice of pain shot through it. He was on my mind when I did this one."



The band announced their new album last month with the video for the album's title track 'Private Lives'. NPR Music called the song "The freak anthem we need right now" and Rolling Stone said "The title track is an archetypal upbeat piano-rocker from the road-warrior collective, with Adam Weiner celebrating the secret side hustles and quiet eccentricities of the 'town freaks' in his native Philadelphia."



VICE News recently featured Low Cut Connie and their performance for frontline workers at the Southern Ocean Medical Center hospital in Manahawkin, NJ on May 13th. After viewing Weiner's 'Tough Cookies' livestream from their hospital, they invited him to perform one of the first safe, socially-distanced concerts in the country where they performed original material, covers requested by the staff and the hospital's signature Song of Hope, 'Here Comes The Sun'.



Released against the backdrop of a global quarantine, Private Lives reminds us that our isolations and connections relate to so much more than the external, physical world. "I'm obsessed with understanding people's interior lives," explains Weiner. "In order to explore that idea, I had to create a flow that went in and out of these characters' private spheres. There had to be a push and pull between their external and internal worlds. I knew if I was going to pull that off, I was going to have make a big album."



With five albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.



Watch 'Tough Cookies Starring Low Cut Connie' every Thursday and Saturday at 11pm UK time on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

