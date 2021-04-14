Low Cut Connie Covers Lana Del Rey's 'Video Games'

Today, Low Cut Connie shares a cover of Lana Del Rey's "Video Games" from his upcoming record Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, an album of cover songs pulled from Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly's twice-weekly "Tough Cookies" livestream show recorded out of Weiner's South Philadelphia home. The 23-track album includes songs by Prince, Cardi B, Madonna, David Bowie, Bill Withers, CSNY, and many more. The full tracklist is available below. The album will be released on May 19 digitally and on vinyl and is now available for pre-order.

"'Video Games' is a beautiful song and I love singing it." says Weiner. "Tough Cookies and quarantine have allowed me the room to sing anything I wanna do."

Low Cut Connie is once again partnering with The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for another special episode of "Tough Cookies" featuring an interview with Nancy Wilson of Heart, which will air on Saturday, April 24. The Rock Hall partnered with Low Cut Connie earlier this year for an episode featuring interviews with original members from Sly and the Family Stone.

Last month the band celebrated the 1-year anniversary of the first "Tough Cookies" broadcast with a special episode featuring an interview with Tune-Yards, and were invited to perform "Help Me" from 2020's critically-acclaimed album Private Lives on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series.

Low Cut Connie released Private Lives last year to rave reviews, ultimately earning its place at #34 on Rolling Stone's "50 best Albums of 2020" list, #4 on Fresh Air's Ken Tucker's ten best albums of the year, and #1 on PopMatters' "25 Best Americana Albums of 2020" list. Capping off the year, The New Yorker dubbed Adam Weiner "Pandemic Person of the Year." The album's last single, the title track "Private Lives," was also one of "Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020."

The band have also added more shows to their run of east coast tour dates this Fall. See details below.

Listen to the new cover below!

Tour Dates:

10/8 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

10/13 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

12/9 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom