Lovelorn Unveil Poignant New Video for 'Sickness Reward'

As Anna and Patrick Troxell (ex-Creepoid) prepare for the release of their debut album as Lovelorn, the duo have premiered a music video for its first single, "Sickness Reward." The song connects their expansive influences into a constellation of sound they've coined as "drug pop." From dusky new wave synths to throbbing Detroit techno, "Sickness Reward" lies on the outskirts of conventional pop music.

Today, Lovelorn have premiered a music video for this standout single. Diving into the track will reveal its poignant lyrics and Anna Troxell so bravely reveals that she "...had a severe eating disorder in my 20s. When I wrote 'Sickness Reward,' I wanted to revisit that period of my life. Back then, the only way for me to communicate my unhappiness was by making myself physically unwell. I thought the 'reward' for the reign of terror I waged on my body would be that someone would notice, and cure my loneliness and anxiety. After writing it, I almost instantly had the idea of translating it into a visual work. The concept of the 'race' came quickly, as a means to translate the endless loop of struggle that is an eating disorder. I also wanted the runners to showcase competition and comparison, not only within the group, but also the internal conflict within myself. Daniel connected with this vision, and added his own visual cues to the endless loop of anxiety."

Staring down the barrel of Creepoid's dissolution, Anna and Patrick didn't see an ending. Instead, they staged the reveal of their then-secret project Lovelorn. This commitment to secrecy pervades throughout What's Yr Damage; each lyric rings like a slurred secret, every melody slips like an ace from a sleeve.

Named for a term of endearment used between the pair, What's Yr Damage celebrates the longstanding romantic and creative partnership between the two. Using a menagerie of analog and digital instrumentation, Lovelorn's sound is rooted in the heydays of their prime influences-Soulwax, Echo & The Bunnymen, Spacemen 3-with eyes set on a self-made future.

What's Yr Damage will be released on CD, LP and Digital formats on August 6th - preorder now from 6131 Records here. Lovelorn have revealed a half dozen live performances to celebrate the release of the album - check out those dates below:

Lovelorn, on tour:

08/20 Houston, TX @ Trip Six

08/25 Dallas, TX @ TBA

08/28 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

09/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

09/18 Boston, NY @ O'Brien's

09/19 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

Watch the new video here: