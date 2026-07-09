Loveland Shorts Film Festival to Screen 43 Films From Around the World

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Forty-three independent short films will be screened during the third annual Loveland Shorts Film Festival (LSFF) July 31 through August 2, at the Loveland Stage Company in Loveland, Ohio.

Founded in 2024, LSFF celebrates independent filmmakers from around the world. Films of 20 minutes or less in length will be shown in blocks from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. each day, with educational workshops and panel discussions occurring between screenings. Winners will be determined by a panel of film industry professionals and educators.

'We received so many outstanding submissions, it was hard to whittle them down to the best,” said festival director Gary Giver. “One screening might make you laugh, another might move you to tears, and the next might completely surprise you. That's what makes our festival so exciting.'

This year's lineup includes science fiction, horror, documentaries, comedy, family films and dramas. Audiences will encounter stories about memories sold to the highest bidder, a grieving widower searching for hope, children overcoming prejudice, and documentaries exploring subjects ranging from World War II history to horse breeding, silent-film legend Theda Bara, cancer and more. The festival will also feature workshops and panel discussions on music licensing, artificial intelligence, and sound in film.

The Loveland Shorts Film Festival will take place July 31-August 2, with the awards ceremony on August 2, at the Loveland Stage Company, 111 S 2nd Street, Loveland, OH 45140. Tickets begin at $10 for individual screening blocks, with VIP day passes available for $30. A standard day pass is $25. The Friday morning “Family Friendly” block is $5 for children under 18 years of age. Information, schedules and ticket purchases are available at lovelandfilmfest.org and on the festival's Facebook page.

LOVELAND SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL 2026 SCREENING BLOCKS

Friday, July 31

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Family, Friendly, Fun Films

“South Shore” (dir. Jack Fauser);

“Morgan Is Rushed Again” (dir. Chloe Call);

“Salty” (dir. Guadija Marija Izabele' Butaite');

“So Tender a Flame” (dir. Carolyne Paschal);

“BRIDGE – My Little Friends” (Kazuyuki Ishihara);

2:45-4:15 p.m.

Emotions and Other Burdens

“Kids Who Dance” (dir. Mackenzie Miner);

“Love's Afoot” (dir. Sebastian Russell);

“Dream Horse: A Breeder's Story” (dir. Jack Lugar);

“Westward Bound” (dir. Gracelyn Fletcher);

“A Hidden Affair” (dir. Tj Sondag);

“Broken Shells” (dir. Paul Weller);

“What's My Sign Again?” (dir. Richard J. Bryer);

7:30-9:00 p.m.

Friday Night Frights

“MAD” (dir. Ana Bass);

“Mind Stalker” (dir. Chase Letcavits);

“Stories” (dir. Brandon Keeton);

“Dead of Night” (dir. Davin Smith, Jaden Mason);

“The Taking Tree” (dir. D. Edward Lemmink);

“Picture Taker” (dir. Joe Zappa);

“Last Crossing” (dir. Heather Bayles);

“Graveyard Gremlins” (dir. Sydney Ann Ayoub, Nate Lorick);

Saturday, August 1

The Human Condition

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“On The Stream” (dir. Grant Michael);

“Eggnog” (dir. Heather Hillstrom);

“Wonder Gum” (dir. William Bradford McDonald);

“Roses” (dir. Corey Tindall);

“All That's Left” (dir. Patrick Marsh);

“Holy Crap” (dir. J. W. Cox);

“The Tomato Hamster” (dir. Margaret Schoettker);

“Your Good Name and Your Family” (dir. Kaitlyn Kushner);

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Small Frames, Big Ideas

“More Than Honey” (dir. Joe Porter);

“Alone” (dir. Owen Gluck);

“Lucky Duck” (dir. Jordan Sommerlad);

“The New Frontier” (dir. Carol Alan Kriss);

“Neuvita, Inc.” (dir. Andrew Dennis);

“POWERLESS” (dir. Pl Donahoe);

7:00-9:00 p.m.

Saturday Night Showcase

“Memory Merchant” (dir. Adrian Breza);

“Lil Yoyo and the Robot Shorty” (dir. Zach Pike);

“Theda Bara's Memoirs” (dir. Nadya Ellerhorst);

“Shoot, Shovel and Shut Up” (dir. Tra'n Hoa'ng Calvin);

“It's Nice to Finally Meet You” (dir. Kate Compton);

“Crosley Tower” (dir. Annie Thompson);

“867-5309 – Jenny (Tommy TuTone & No Resolve)” (dir. Drake Whelton);

“Luella's Quilt” (dir. Sheila Bailey);

“Ideal Recruit” (dir. Mike Stinnett);

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