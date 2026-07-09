FROM WATER TO AIR Highlights EP Features WICKED's Keri René Fuller and More

Australian composer and lyricist Alanya Bridge will release From Water to Air (Highlights) on 24 July 2026, the first commercial recording from her original song cycle From Water to Air. The EP features performances by Broadway artists, including Keri René Fuller, currently starring as Elphaba in Wicked, alongside Kennedy Caughell, Mia Gerachis and Beda Spindola.

Conceived during Bridge's time at New York University's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, From Water to Air explores themes of passing over, rebirth and self-discovery.

Woven together through the elements of water, earth, fire and air, the 60-minute song cycle encapsulates the fragility of life, its transitions and transformations through a journey of healing.

Since its conception, From Water to Air has been developed through Apple & Oranges Theatre ACCELERATOR, Hayes Theatre ShowLab, Salty Theatre Hatch Lab, and a full development with Theatre Works St Kilda.

The Highlights EP brings together a selection of songs from the larger work, offering audiences their first opportunity to experience music from From Water to Air through a commercial recording.

From Water to Air (Highlights) will be available on all major streaming platforms from 24 July 2026.

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