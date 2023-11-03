Love,Shaun Makes Stunning Debut With 'The Rush'

After dropping the viral singles "Good Times" and "Waiting" on social media in 2022, the newcomer played his first show at a Coachella party earlier this year.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Love,Shaun Makes Stunning Debut With 'The Rush'

Scottish producer Love,Shaun makes his debut with the euphoric new single “The Rush,” out today via Astralwerks. Anthemic and addictive yet intricate and layered, the song is a stunning first bow from the young artist, who is inspired by everything from '90s house to breakbeats and garage. 

Amidst a sonic build, the lyric “can't stop cause I feel the rush” guides the listener through an ethereal storm of organs, frenetic beats, and choral vocals, before arriving at a pulsing house beat that erupts on the chorus. “I feel it hit, I feel it everywhere,” the featured vocalist purrs, “When the feeling starts, it never ends.” It's an undeniable morsel of club candy that instantly elevates your mood.

On “The Rush,” Love,Shaun says, “It's about people hearing it and actually feeling good, feeling something that takes them out of their day for a minute. And I think that's probably the most important thing because it does that to me when I make it, I want people to feel the same way.” It's a feeling that the rising artist has been chasing since childhood. 

From writing his first songs on a Casio keyboard at 12 to collaborating with major artists during studio sessions in London, Love,Shaun has developed a knack for finding hooks and musical arrangements that hit their mark and get heartbeats racing. After dropping the viral singles "Good Times" and "Waiting" on social media in 2022, the newcomer played his first show at a Coachella party earlier this year — marking his arrival in the coveted world of electronic music.

Now, with “The Rush,” Love,Shaun is ready to take his bold, infectious sound to the masses.

Photo Credit: Julie Knox



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Philly Rapper Skrilla Releases Boosted Photo
Philly Rapper Skrilla Releases 'Boosted'

Philly-based rapper Skrilla released his newest single, “Boosted.' Serving as his first release under Priority Records, Skrilla addresses the people around him who have watched from afar and doubted his skills as an artist. Tired of being counted out and spoken down to, Skrilla uses his single, “Boosted” as a way to make a point.

2
ATREYU Releases Forevermore With A Torch In The Dark EP Photo
ATREYU Releases 'Forevermore' With 'A Torch In The Dark' EP

ATREYU releases 'Forevermore' with 'A Torch In The Dark' EP, concluding the final chapter of 'The Beautiful Dark of Life' album. A Torch In The Dark EP continues the journey set by The Hope of a Spark EP and The Moment You Find Your Flame EP leading into The Beautiful Dark of Life which is a culmination of all three representing pieces of a puzzle.

3
Southern Poet/songwriter Danielle Howle Releases Current Photo
Southern Poet/songwriter Danielle Howle Releases 'Current'

DANIELLE HOWLE releases 'Current' (Kill Rock Stars Nashville) - Out Now! Southern poet/songwriter Danielle Howle releases her latest album 'Current' on Kill Rock Stars Nashville. Over the years, she's been compared to Patsy Cline, Nina Simone, and author Flannery O'Connor.

4
Chris Stapleton Expands 2024 All-American Road Show Photo
Chris Stapleton Expands 2024 'All-American Road Show'

Chris Stapleton has added four new shows to his “All-American Road Show” tour: a second night at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (Thursday, June 27), a third night at Gilford’s BankNH Pavilion (Saturday, August 3) and a second night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (Saturday, August 10) as well as a stop at Sioux Falls’ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SPAMALOT