Love,Shaun Makes Stunning Debut With 'The Rush'

Scottish producer Love,Shaun makes his debut with the euphoric new single “The Rush,” out today via Astralwerks. Anthemic and addictive yet intricate and layered, the song is a stunning first bow from the young artist, who is inspired by everything from '90s house to breakbeats and garage.

Amidst a sonic build, the lyric “can't stop cause I feel the rush” guides the listener through an ethereal storm of organs, frenetic beats, and choral vocals, before arriving at a pulsing house beat that erupts on the chorus. “I feel it hit, I feel it everywhere,” the featured vocalist purrs, “When the feeling starts, it never ends.” It's an undeniable morsel of club candy that instantly elevates your mood.

On “The Rush,” Love,Shaun says, “It's about people hearing it and actually feeling good, feeling something that takes them out of their day for a minute. And I think that's probably the most important thing because it does that to me when I make it, I want people to feel the same way.” It's a feeling that the rising artist has been chasing since childhood.

From writing his first songs on a Casio keyboard at 12 to collaborating with major artists during studio sessions in London, Love,Shaun has developed a knack for finding hooks and musical arrangements that hit their mark and get heartbeats racing. After dropping the viral singles "Good Times" and "Waiting" on social media in 2022, the newcomer played his first show at a Coachella party earlier this year — marking his arrival in the coveted world of electronic music.

Now, with “The Rush,” Love,Shaun is ready to take his bold, infectious sound to the masses.

Photo Credit: Julie Knox