Love Truls Releases Debut EP 'Kantande Wanai'

Today, Swedish artist and songwriter Love Truls has released his debut EP, Kantande Wanai. The EP is released via This Is Scandinavia and is available everywhere now here. Watch the video for new single "Tell Her" here.



Japanese for "It isn't easy," Kantande Wanai is lush collection of tracks exploring sounds unbound by genre but sharing a common thread of textured instrumentals and mature, insightful songwriting - a milestone moment for the precocious 18-year-old.



Describing the EP, Love Truls notes: "They are six somewhat different tracks that I have gathered along the way. Some of them were written when I was 15/16 years old, and others more recently. I guess that they all somehow try to express the life of a teenager of this generation. Maybe not in a straightforward way, but they're mostly all about drugs, love, and mental illness. Also, the refusal to face the music (pun intended) and surrender to the dull side of being an adult."



Alongside the EP comes new single, "Tell Her," a slow-burning ballad blending echos of chamber pop, elegant strings, and earnest vocal melodies, of which Truls adds: "Tell Her started with just a nativistic guitar line and vocals; it has transformed and grown ever since it was written in 2018. It definitely has some classical music influences, and I wanted it to be powerful, which Röda Paradise really helped with, being able to take in real strings and s. Shoutout Röda Paradise!"



Last month, Love Truls released his first song of 2021, "Trembling Hands (ft.Siri Gunrup Järvinen)," drawing critical love from outlets including FLOOD Magazine and EARMILK. Watch the video here, which Love Truls directed himself.

Love Truls first debuted in 2020 with a pair of singles "Torn Up Dress" and "ADULT," which drew support from Sweden's P3 Radio, MTV Germany, as well as from Spotify, including adds to their Lorem playlist + landing the Oyster playlist cover.

Listen here: