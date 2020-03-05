Love Saves The Day Unveils Second Wave Of Acts For 2020 

Fresh from releasing the critically acclaimed 'Grime MC' album, BBK don JME is the latest huge act to be announced for Love Saves The Day, bringing his Grime MC FM show to the Crack stage for the very first time in the UK. The legendary MC will be joining an already stellar line-up featuring the likes of Orbital, Krept & Konan, Little Simz, Peggy Gou and many more. Also announced for the main stage is man of the moment DigDat - he joins the festival's multitude of grime talent across the weekend.

Joining them; on the Lonely Hearts Club line up will be bassline mainstay and crowd favourite favourite Holy Goof as Afternoon Headliner, not to mention DnB supergroup SASASAS, with the legendary Turno also bringing it on the Sunday. See below for full line up over the weekend.

Confirmed acts for Love Saves The Day SATURDAY

MAIN STAGE

Orbital / DJ EZ / Gorgon City / Young T & Bugsey / The Vision / Lola Young / Feel The Real

Afternoon Headliner: Krept & Konan

CENTRE STAGE: CATCH AND RELEASE

Fisher / Skream / Folamour / Monki / Afrodeutsche / Bill

LONELY HEARTS CLUB: THE BLAST

Shy FX / M Huncho / Flava D / Joker B2B Sir Spyro / P Money / Watch The Ride / Cartier & B Live / Born On Road Showcase / Slowie / The Blast DJs

Afternoon Headliner: Holy Goof

Special Guests: King Of Rollers ft INJA

MC's: Dynamite / Carasel

PARADISO: CRACK MAGAZINE

JME presents Grime MC FM / D Double E / Greentea Peng / Br3nya / Kilo Jugg / Jelani Blackman / Lavida Loca / Nine8 Collective / Stout b2b Leica

BROUHAHA: WAREHOUSE MUSIC

Mella Dee / Paranoid London (Live) / Moxie / Willow / Manami

LOST GARDENS

Batu / Bradley Zero / James Dyer / Kiia / Yushh

TEACHINGS IN DUB

Maasai Warrior vs Kai Dub / Hytal Rocks / Henry & Louis (30 year set) / Supplya (Firmly Rooted) /

Bliss Zion

SPOTLIGHT

Special Guest TBA / Dutchavelli / Kenny Allstar / Chelle The Band / Delocx / Jibsta / Jibbzy

Mccoysway / Olivia Rose / Rachkay / Vanessa Maria / VBRL

SHAMBARBER

A-Bee / Amy Amor / B! Please / Em + Stav / Ellis Roberts / Jessica / Remotif / Sofa Sofa / Spicyivy / Waifs & Strays

Confirmed acts for Love Saves The Day SUNDAY

MAIN STAGE

Kano / Little Simz / Ghetts / My Nu Leng w/ Dread MC / Dig Dat / Ms Banks / Pa Salieu / Bass Choir

CENTRE STAGE: LOVE INTERNATIONAL

Peggy Gou / DJ Harvey / Job Jobse / Felix Dickinson / Ellie Stokes

LONELY HEARTS CLUB: RUN

Andy C / Camo & Crooked / SASASAS / Turno / Run In The Jungle Showcase feat T>i b2b Bladerunner b2b Saxxon / Insideinfo / D*Minds / Critical Impact / Dazee / TS2W

Special Guest: Roni Size

MC's - Tonn Piper / Dynamite / Daxta / Jakes / Dreps / Texas

PARADISO: MUSU

Helena Hauff / Call Super / Craig Richards b2b Nicolas Lutz / Hodge / Danielle

BROUHAHA: HOLD TIGHT

Goldie / Kahn & Neek feat. Flowdan / Egoless / Plastician feat Riko Dan / Sicaria Sound / Kreed b2b Dutchie feat Gardna / Think Tonk / Hold Tight Records Showcase feat Redders & Lionpulse / Sasha Steppa / Walya b2b Plura

LOST GARDENS: SWU FM

Special Guest TBA / Fracture b2b Addison Groove / Amy Becker / Chikaya / Javeon / VRBL /

Marcus Nasty b2b Scar Duggy / Gemmy / Neffa T b2b Drone / Durkle Disco / The Moesh

TEACHINGS IN DUB

Dubkasm vs Gorgon Sound ft Rudey Lee / Sasha Steppa / Bassi vs Jak Lokko / Green King Sound

SPOTLIGHT

Jamz Supernova / SL / 0H91 / Amelia / Hated28 / Jay0117 / J Oh Zee / Krush / Solo Jane / Wishmaster

SHAMBARBER

Catchi / Cristophe / Dad Bod 88 / Daisy Moon / Dropout Disco / Feel The Real / Lilyhuu / Sleazy Sessions / Tristan Ferguson / Turbo Disco

Also featuring: Bump Roller Disco, Inflatable Church, Village Green, Horsebox Karaoke, Cocktail Caravans, Hidden Ball Pool and much more





Related Articles View More Music Stories