Love Saves The Day Unveils Second Wave Of Acts For 2020
Fresh from releasing the critically acclaimed 'Grime MC' album, BBK don JME is the latest huge act to be announced for Love Saves The Day, bringing his Grime MC FM show to the Crack stage for the very first time in the UK. The legendary MC will be joining an already stellar line-up featuring the likes of Orbital, Krept & Konan, Little Simz, Peggy Gou and many more. Also announced for the main stage is man of the moment DigDat - he joins the festival's multitude of grime talent across the weekend.
Joining them; on the Lonely Hearts Club line up will be bassline mainstay and crowd favourite favourite Holy Goof as Afternoon Headliner, not to mention DnB supergroup SASASAS, with the legendary Turno also bringing it on the Sunday. See below for full line up over the weekend.
Confirmed acts for Love Saves The Day SATURDAY
MAIN STAGE
Orbital / DJ EZ / Gorgon City / Young T & Bugsey / The Vision / Lola Young / Feel The Real
Afternoon Headliner: Krept & Konan
CENTRE STAGE: CATCH AND RELEASE
Fisher / Skream / Folamour / Monki / Afrodeutsche / Bill
LONELY HEARTS CLUB: THE BLAST
Shy FX / M Huncho / Flava D / Joker B2B Sir Spyro / P Money / Watch The Ride / Cartier & B Live / Born On Road Showcase / Slowie / The Blast DJs
Afternoon Headliner: Holy Goof
Special Guests: King Of Rollers ft INJA
MC's: Dynamite / Carasel
PARADISO: CRACK MAGAZINE
JME presents Grime MC FM / D Double E / Greentea Peng / Br3nya / Kilo Jugg / Jelani Blackman / Lavida Loca / Nine8 Collective / Stout b2b Leica
BROUHAHA: WAREHOUSE MUSIC
Mella Dee / Paranoid London (Live) / Moxie / Willow / Manami
LOST GARDENS
Batu / Bradley Zero / James Dyer / Kiia / Yushh
TEACHINGS IN DUB
Maasai Warrior vs Kai Dub / Hytal Rocks / Henry & Louis (30 year set) / Supplya (Firmly Rooted) /
Bliss Zion
SPOTLIGHT
Special Guest TBA / Dutchavelli / Kenny Allstar / Chelle The Band / Delocx / Jibsta / Jibbzy
Mccoysway / Olivia Rose / Rachkay / Vanessa Maria / VBRL
SHAMBARBER
A-Bee / Amy Amor / B! Please / Em + Stav / Ellis Roberts / Jessica / Remotif / Sofa Sofa / Spicyivy / Waifs & Strays
Confirmed acts for Love Saves The Day SUNDAY
MAIN STAGE
Kano / Little Simz / Ghetts / My Nu Leng w/ Dread MC / Dig Dat / Ms Banks / Pa Salieu / Bass Choir
CENTRE STAGE: LOVE INTERNATIONAL
Peggy Gou / DJ Harvey / Job Jobse / Felix Dickinson / Ellie Stokes
LONELY HEARTS CLUB: RUN
Andy C / Camo & Crooked / SASASAS / Turno / Run In The Jungle Showcase feat T>i b2b Bladerunner b2b Saxxon / Insideinfo / D*Minds / Critical Impact / Dazee / TS2W
Special Guest: Roni Size
MC's - Tonn Piper / Dynamite / Daxta / Jakes / Dreps / Texas
PARADISO: MUSU
Helena Hauff / Call Super / Craig Richards b2b Nicolas Lutz / Hodge / Danielle
BROUHAHA: HOLD TIGHT
Goldie / Kahn & Neek feat. Flowdan / Egoless / Plastician feat Riko Dan / Sicaria Sound / Kreed b2b Dutchie feat Gardna / Think Tonk / Hold Tight Records Showcase feat Redders & Lionpulse / Sasha Steppa / Walya b2b Plura
LOST GARDENS: SWU FM
Special Guest TBA / Fracture b2b Addison Groove / Amy Becker / Chikaya / Javeon / VRBL /
Marcus Nasty b2b Scar Duggy / Gemmy / Neffa T b2b Drone / Durkle Disco / The Moesh
TEACHINGS IN DUB
Dubkasm vs Gorgon Sound ft Rudey Lee / Sasha Steppa / Bassi vs Jak Lokko / Green King Sound
SPOTLIGHT
Jamz Supernova / SL / 0H91 / Amelia / Hated28 / Jay0117 / J Oh Zee / Krush / Solo Jane / Wishmaster
SHAMBARBER
Catchi / Cristophe / Dad Bod 88 / Daisy Moon / Dropout Disco / Feel The Real / Lilyhuu / Sleazy Sessions / Tristan Ferguson / Turbo Disco
Also featuring: Bump Roller Disco, Inflatable Church, Village Green, Horsebox Karaoke, Cocktail Caravans, Hidden Ball Pool and much more