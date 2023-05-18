Love Power the Band Releases New Single and Video 'You Are Already Free'

Love Power the Band, the New Earth music group fronted by former lead singer of B-Girls, Ananda Xenia Shakti, has released their latest single and video, "You Are Already Free." Released on May 18th, 2023, the song inspires listeners to embrace life as a festival of no limits, of self-discovery, of freedom and joy, through yoga, meditation, and the power of music.

When Blondie's Debbie Harry, took the B-Girls under her wing and invited them to sing back-ups on their internationally acclaimed album "Auto American," the B Girls were already on the cutting edge of offering 'something different' to the world of music. Ananda Xenia Shakti with Love Power the Band has taken that initial spark into a completely new reality of song, dance and wholeness, while keeping her 'punk ' fire that knows life is here to be transformed.

"You Are Already Free" is a soulful, uplifting track that combines modern dance beats with inspirational lyrics and ancient wisdom. The song is an invitation to let go of the past, live in the present moment, and embrace a life of freedom, love, and purpose. It's a perfect anthem for everyone who is seeking to find their inner peace and connect with their higher self.

The accompanying music video for "You Are Already Free" is a visual masterpiece that will transport viewers into a world of celebration of life, bliss and harmony. The video features stunning visuals of nature, dance and meditation, all set to the beat of Love Power the Band's signature sound. The video is a perfect complement to the song and will leave viewers feeling inspired and uplifted.

Ananda Xenia Shakti says, "I am so excited to share this amazing experience with you! Firstly, I had my videographer and a few friends lined up for the shoot, but unfortunately, we had to cancel a few times due to sickness. It was a bit stressful, but I kept an open mind and trusted that everything would work out.'

"We decided to shoot at the top of a mountain where a famous Goddess temple is located," she continues. "I wasn't sure what we were going to do or wear, but I had a good feeling about the location. When I visited the temple, the priest recognized me from Instagram and said that he follows me and appreciates my posts. It was such a great sign!'

"We had to reschedule a few more times due to illness, and I was starting to lose hope. But then, something amazing happened! The date of the shoot coincided with one of the great festivals in India to the Goddess, and we were able to film at a famous Goddess temple. It was truly magical!"

Watch the video for "You Are Already Free" below!

For more information on Love Power the Band and their music, visit their website at http://www.onlyloveisreal.love.