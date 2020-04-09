Love Mansuy Releases 'Count On You' Remix Feat. Lil Wayne

Today, Montreal-born, New Jersey-raised artist Love Mansuy released a brand new remix of his song "Count On You" featuring Lil Wayne. A song taken from his 2019 EP, Of Age, "Count On You" is an examination of Mansuy's relationships with his family as he contemplates whether he can count on his family to support him as he pursues his dreams, and the remix finds Wayne adding a new verse that builds on Mansuy's smooth R&B number. An Amazon Original track, the "Count On You" remix is available exclusively on "R&B Rotation," Amazon Music's home for R&B in heavy rotation.

"Being a student of music and the game, Wayne is hip-hop's Kobe Bryant to me. I was just a kid when I started observing Wayne. His dedication to his craft, his individuality and pure genuineness as a person has always appealed to me. Not only did he revolutionize music with his mixtapes and albums, but he cultivated his own sound that in turn cultivated a generation," said Love Mansuy. "So for a legend like him to recognize my work and respect it enough to jump on my single, a song in which I contemplate the difficulties of choosing to pursue music while raising a son with my partner, is something you can only dream of. Being an artist is not easy but Lil Wayne has taught me with hard work and dedication, you can do anything and his blessing means the world to me."

This remix is just the latest development for the 27-year-old Mansuy. Last fall, Love Mansuy released his EP Of Age, which is a heart-wrenching window into a soul struggling with the realities of bringing life into the world and committing to the process of creating a family. The EP finds the singer, songwriter and musician in excavation mode, digging up emotions and putting them under a sonic microscope in order to get closer to an understanding of what "love" really is other than his birth name that his late mother gave to him.

Amazon Music listeners can find Love Mansuy and Lil Wayne's "Count On You" remix on Amazon Music's "R&B Rotation" playlist, or customers can also simply ask, "Alexa, play the new Amazon Original from Love Mansuy" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories