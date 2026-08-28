Love Like Enemies Releases New Single THE WASP & THE SPIDER Ft. David Escamilla

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Love Like Enemies has released their new single, 'The Wasp & The Spider,' the lead track off their upcoming Dead Garden EP. Featuring David Escamilla of Stray View, the song unpacks the story of an artist lured into a toxic music business relationship, only to break free and reclaim their independence. 'The Wasp & The Spider' Ft. David Escamilla is now available to stream and download on all platforms.

'The Wasp & The Spider' opens with an artist entering the industry full of hope, only to find themselves enamored by an influential figure whose praise and mentorship slowly trap the narrator. Vivid spider-themed imagery drives this narrative, framing the manipulative mentor as a spider whose web looks like opportunity but is actually a trap, while the wasp's sting represents the damage that lingers long after the toxic relationship ends. The recurring imagery of silk, webs, and strings reflects how manipulation can be subtle and even appear nurturing at first.

The chorus turns defiant, with the narrator declaring, 'I don't care what you've been saying / You can run your mouth about me,' refusing to let a more powerful figure control them anymore. That defiance builds into the track's rallying cry, 'Cut these strings,' a direct rejection of the control the narrator endured.

'This song is about being the constant in a world that never stops changing,' says the band. 'It's the story of the underdog—the ones who have been dragged through the dirt, knocked down, and left face-first in the dust.'

Despite everything, pursuing music itself still matters. The failure wasn't in believing in the dream; it was in trusting the wrong person. Escamilla's guest vocals add another layer of emotion to the narrative, trading off with Jovan Ferrante's screams and melodic runs to emphasize the song's central message: that success built on independence outweighs success bought at the cost of one's identity. Dual vocalist, screamer, and guitarist Kalup Gallegos's guitar work shifts between restrained tension and explosive release, while drummer Nathan Love and bassist Javi Sepulveda lock in a rhythm that gives the song its relentless forward pull. The track was written and recorded by Gallegos and mixed and mastered by Bill Pogan at Pog Audio.

Based in South Florida, Love Like Enemies formed with a purpose rooted in choosing love over revenge, a philosophy that continues to shape every release the group puts out. Made up of Jovan Ferrante, Kalup Gallegos, Nathan Love, and Javi Sepulveda, the group builds songs around the idea of emotional depth in humanity, creating space for listeners to feel understood and to embrace every part of themselves. That mission has carried the band's metalcore sound, which balances vulnerability with aggression, onto stages alongside acts like Norma Jean, Ice Nine Kills, and For The Fallen Dreams. Their previous singles 'Viper (Playing With Fire)' and 'Overgrowth/Competition' were championed by outlets like antiMusic, ReGen Magazine, and Get Some Magazine.

With 'The Wasp & The Spider,' Love Like Enemies turns exploitation into an anthem for anyone who has ever been asked to shrink themselves for someone else's benefit. The single sets the tone for their forthcoming Dead Garden EP, promising more of the weight and ferocity that distinguishes their catalog.

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