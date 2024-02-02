Lost Dog Street Band to Drop A Brand-New Ten Song LP in April

Lost Dog Street Band to Drop A Brand-New Ten Song LP in April

“I'm not sure if there is any other song I've written that gives quite the emotions this one does,” says Benjamin Tod, songwriter and frontman of Lost Dog Street Band. “It's hard to explain but it's somewhere between fulfilling a last will and relief from a long hard struggle.”

Whether intentional or not, it makes perfect sense, as this tune—a brand new single called “Brighter Shade”—is the first new music to be released from Lost Dog Street Band after Tod and his wife, Lost Dog fiddle player Ashley Mae, decided to retire the project altogether a few years ago.

Thankfully for the band who've been touring and recording music together since 2011, “Brighter Shade” is only the start of this new chapter with a brand new album, Survived, due in April. 

“I thought I was done with Lost Dog, but after recording my solo album, I looked over all the songs that I had ready for a new record,” remembers Tod.  “These were songs for my band. I had to admit to myself that I wasn't done with Lost Dog.” That energy is infectious throughout the album, beginning with the opener “Brighter Shade.”

Guitar melodies interlock with Ashley Mae's fiddle line, providing plenty of room for a staggering mandolin part and shuffling drums. “Each day I love you more,” Tod croons, singing to his wife. “I could leave but some part of me would stay,” he adds, before concluding, “And only I can love you like I do, and you dare to trade it all for a brighter shade of blue.” Fans can stream or purchase “Brighter Shade” today at this link.

“Brighter Shade” is the first single and opening track from Lost Dog Street Band's upcoming album Survived—out April 26th via Thirty Tigers. Fans can pre-order or pre-save Survived today at this link

In addition to today's album news, Lost Dog Street Band has also announced The Resonant Rogues as tour support for their upcoming spring dates. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at lostdogstreetband.com.

More About Survived

The new, reinvigorated direction of Lost Dog Street Band began in the recording process when Tod decided to swap out their traditional recording style of overdubbing parts in favor of recording everything live. It was an experience he was introduced to during his solo album and found the process so successful that it, in part, led to his decision to revive Lost Dog. “We were able to finish the entire album in five days, and it has a remarkable energy to it,” Tod explains. 

“Benjamin and I, both individually and together, have been through some professionally grinding and demoralizing personal times over the past five years,” Ashley Mae explains. “To take a step back from that over the past year and realize, ‘Wow, we held it down and withstood that, and we survived that,' was a really good, bright, shining moment. It was the high point during a demoralizing time.” As such, Survived is a saving grace, a phoenix rising from the ashes. “This record means everything,” adds Tod. “It just feels like salvation.”

Catch Lost Dog Street Band On Tour:

4/18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

4/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

4/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall - sold out

4/21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

4/23 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

4/24 - Rochester, NY - The Essex

4/26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

4/27 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

4/29 - Boston, MA - Royale 

5/1 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

5/4 - Washington, DC - The Howard

5/5 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

5/8 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

5/10 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel - sold out

5/11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

5/12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

6/1 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

Photo Credit: Starla Groves




