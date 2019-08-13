Lost American to Perform During Americana Fest
Lost American will return home for a special one-off show during this year's Americana Fest. Lost American is the name that native Nashville singer-songwriter Chris E. Kelley currently performs under with his band in Barcelona, Spain.The outfit includes keyboardist Shorn Keld (Orto Grut) and drummer Simon Mille (Big Summer, King of Prussia). Starting his music journey in Nashville in the eighties, Kelley returns to play a special gig on September 14th at Proper Sake (628 Ewing Avenue www.propersake.co).
Wait - did it say Sake? Yes, Sake: this Tennessee native, an ancestor of whisky distilling ne'er-do-wells, is celebrating his hometown's emerging "it-town" status by deliberately choosing a venue that illustrates his fine city's growing reputation for creating excellent experiences that are off-the-beaten path. Oh, and his friends also run the company, so that helps too.
Lost American's show at Proper Sake is a celebration of the release of new music and a new phase for the band. They most recently released music in late 2016 with a single entitled 'Put Me In A Spell.' The track has had nearly 55k views on YouTube since and upon its release received heaping praise from LOGO's NewNowNext calling the track "Today's version of (Pet Shop Boys) Being Boring."
Lost American is coming home. Returning to Nashville has been on Kelley's mind for several years now. There is a keening of the spirit that calls us home. Being closer to an elderly parent and long-lost childhood friends and cherished cousins resonates deeply in him at this point of his life. Songs inspired by this journey - this path apart, beyond, and back - will now be rooted in his genesis: Nashville.