Loren Gray Releases Debut Studio Album 'Guilty'

Loren Gray joins Hunter Hayes on his upcoming ‘Red Sky’ U.S. tour this May

Apr. 21, 2023  

Self-made phenomenon and independent artist Loren Gray releases her debut studio album, Guilty, out everywhere now.

Following the releases of a number of singles, Guilty is the result of Loren truly coming into her own as an artist.

The album demonstrates Loren's versatility as a songwriter, transitioning from "Guilty," a vulnerable single that dives into her struggle with depression and the frustration that comes with feeling unable to get better to "Told You So," a confident, poppy anthem that shows Loren diving into her own self-assurance and sensuality.

Sunny whistling glides over glassy acoustic guitar on the new breakup track, "Enough For You," while Loren's vocals echo over icy production as she warns, "Don't you kiss me, don't you hold me, just take this as your final warning," before guitar boosts a chantable chorus on "Never Be Perfect."

Inspired by an obsession with Donnie Darko, a giant teddy bear named "Shadow" makes an appearance in the videos for Loren's first three album singles. As an element of Loren's vision, "Shadow" doubles as an avatar for her emotional journey.

Reflecting on the album, Loren exclusively told Rolling Stone, "This is my first album, and there isn't a single song on it that I'm not incredibly proud of. It's a reflection of my journey coming into my own, and learning how to be my truest self through music. It's been such a long process, but a very therapeutic and healing one. I hope it gives people the opportunity to connect with me, and I'm beyond excited to share it with the world."

Loren Gray joins Hunter Hayes on his upcoming 'Red Sky' U.S. tour this May, with stops all along the East Coast, including New York City at the Gramercy Theatre. This June, she will travel to Europe and the UK for a headline tour, with a closing show at O2 Academy Islington in London.

After generating hundreds of millions of streams on her original music, including nearly 61 million on Spotify for "Queen," and earning the praise of Billboard, Forbes, and more, Loren opens up like never before on her independent full-length debut album, Guilty. Taking control of her vision with indisputable confidence and openness, Loren fosters an unwavering connection with all who come across her.

UPCOMING LOREN GRAY TOUR DATES

May 15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

May 16 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall*

May 18 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I*

May 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre*

May 20 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center*

May 22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*

May 23 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall*

May 24 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse*

May 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony*

May 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre*

June 13 - Glasgow, Ireland - SWG3 Warehouse

June 14 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Club Academy

June 16 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute

June 18 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

*supporting Hunter Hayes

Loren Gray consistently defies expectations. Beyond the surface of a staggering social media imprint (88 million-plus total followers and counting), the Philadelphia-born and Los Angeles-based disruptor has established herself as a confident and uncompromising singer and songwriter, dynamic personality, and successful entrepreneur.

Clear compassion, generosity, and emotional acuity underline her presence online. She connects to Gen-Z directly-while never holding back and remaining undeniably honest. As a kid, she discovered a myriad of artists through her parents.

Unassumingly, Loren emerged as the most followed person on Musical.ly and has amassed over 55 million followers and billions of views on TikTok, earning her the title of "The Original Queen of TikTok" from Forbes.

Beyond popular collaborations with Saweetie, Lost Kings, and TELYkast in addition to an appearance in music videos by Taylor Swift and Kim Petras, she garnered nominations at the Teen Choice Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Moreover, major brands such as Revlon and NBC tapped her for collaborations.

Saying "f off" to a major label deal, she took control of her destiny. Now, she opens up like never before on her independent full-length debut album, Guilty. Taking control of her vision with indisputable confidence and openness, Loren fosters an unwavering connection with all who come across her.

