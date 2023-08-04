Loreen Releases 'Tattoo (Topic Remix)'

In May, Loreen made history as the first woman to win the Eurovision Song Contest for a second timewith the song "Tattoo". The song entered directly at #5 on the global Spotify Top 50 list and has surpassed over 210 million streams. Now a remix of "Tattoo" by Topic is available now.

“The response and love you’ve shown me for Tattoo has been unbelievable, there’s no better feeling than seeing you dance and sing to it. To find and create the right remix has been so important for me because I want to match the energy that you’ve all given me - so when I heard Topic’s take on the song, I knew we’ve found the one. I hope this keeps you singing & dancing all night long.”

Since the historic victory in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, "Tattoo" has taken the world by storm and is a big radio hit across Europe. The song has reached #1 on Spotify in 11 countries, including the UK, and has been in the Spotify Top 10 in 25 countries, including Germany and France.

"Tattoo" also entered at #2 on the UK singles chart, and after 8 weeks, it is still in the Top 40. In Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Sweden, the song has also topped the official singles charts.

Ever since her breakthrough, Loreen has captivated audiences with her amazing voice, unique artistic expression, and captivating lyrics. She managed to touch hearts when she won the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 2012 with "Euphoria". The song became a worldwide hit and a sing-along classic - the immediate chorus, Loreen's expressive voice, and the distinctive staging captured the hearts of all of Europe.

German producer Topic is currently one of the hottest producers in the world. He achieved his big international breakthrough with the song "Breaking Me". The song has over 1 billion streams on Spotify, making him a member of Spotify's exclusive Billion Club, alongside artists like Beyoncé, ABBA, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and others. Over the years, he has had major hits with artists such as Becky Hill ("My Heart Goes"), Bebe Rexha ("Chain My Heart"), and ATB ("Your Love").

Listen to the new single here:



