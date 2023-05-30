Loma Prieta Share New Single 'Circular Saw'

Today, the San Francisco-based group has shared the album's spiraling new single, "Circular Saw."

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 3 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Loma Prieta's highly anticipated full-length Last will arrive June 30th from Deathwish Inc.  A long eight years since their previous LP, and three years since their excellent Continuum b/w Fate 7inch, Last is comprised of eleven new songs that took shape amid the turbulence the world has collectively faced since.

The emotional tension within each song on Last is palpable; at times unfurling contemplatively with delicate melody while at others, exploding with sonic violence. The songs all give voice to the manic nature of the modern human experience.

Today, the San Francisco-based group has shared the album's spiraling new single, "Circular Saw."  Loma Prieta comments: "'Circular Saw' was written during summer of 2020, a time of deep fear and uncertainty; at the time, writing new music was meant as an escape from thinking about the state of the world.

Interestingly, the song reflects the internal chaos we were trying to calm with writing new music at that time. Listening back, it's clear there was no way to ignore the mental toll of what was transpiring around us in that moment. It is a clear example of the effects of severe anxiety- serene and low energy one minute, raging anger the next."

For nearly two decades, Loma Prieta have evolved in front of our eyes. With each release, they have elevated the post-punk subgenre to high art without abandoning the heart at its core; all serving as an artistic reflection for their personal growth amid the complex world that surrounds us all.

Recorded at Atomic Garden Studios with Jack Shirley, this new album expands upon Loma Prieta’s kaleidoscopic discography — 2020’s “Continuum b/w Fate,” heralded LP's Self Portrait (2015), 2012’s I.V. and 2010’s Life/Less to name just a few — and is available for pre-order here ahead of the June 30th street date.

Loma Prieta, on tour:

6/30 Oakland, CA Ivy Room
7/1 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen #
7/2 Detroit, MI Sanctuary #
7/3 Grand Rapids, MI Pyramid Scheme #
7/4 Toronto, ON Garrison #
7/5 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB #
7/6 Pawtucket, RI Machines #
7/7 Brooklyn, NY TV Eye #
7/8 Philadelphia, PA Milk Boy *
7/9 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery *
7/10 Pittsburgh PA @ TBA

w/ Frail Body #
w/ Eyelet *



RELATED STORIES - Music

DINERS Announce New Album & Share Lead Single The Power Photo
DINERS Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'The Power'

Diners have announced their new Mo Troper-produced album DOMINO, out via Bar/None Records. Lead single “The Power” has the irresistible stomp of Big Star, complete with McCartney harmonies and tambourine shimmer. The songwriting project of Blue Broderick, Diners first began in Phoenix, crafting smart, lo-fi pop songs.

Magnolia Park Share New Single Manic Photo
Magnolia Park Share New Single 'Manic'

The visual for “Manic” takes inspiration from the classic Blink 182 “Dammit” video circa 1997. With Magnolia Park’s energetic riffs and catchy hooks, they capture the playful energy and youthful angst of their predecessors. Guitarist Tristan Torres explains that “Manic” is the “ultimate break-up anthem, fusing that classic Pop-Punk sound.'

Jeremie Albino Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates Photo
Jeremie Albino Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Tears You Hide, buzzy Americana artist-to-watch Jeremie Albino has announced a Fall U.S. Headline Tour. The series of dates kicks off October 10 in Boston and will make stops in New York City, DC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta and more.

KILTRO Share New Single Softy From Sophomore Album Underbelly Photo
KILTRO Share New Single 'Softy' From Sophomore Album 'Underbelly'

Denver-based band Kiltro share the final single “Softy” ahead of the release of their excellent and spellbinding sophomore album Underbelly which is out this Friday. The majestic lament of “Softy” is seeped in exquisite cushions of reverb and is an emotional pinnacle of the album. Check out upcoming tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD