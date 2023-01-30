Lola Brooke to Join a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on Tour in North America & the UK

Primed for global impact, Brooklyn M.V.P. and 2023's artist to watch, Lola Brooke will support multi-platinum chart-topping rap superstar A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on his upcoming international headline tour.

This marks her very first international tour, introducing audiences everywhere to her show-stopping stage presence and powerhouse performances. The North American leg kicks off on February 7 at Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, canvases the country, and concludes with a massive homecoming gig on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

She jets across the pond for the UK leg, beginning on March 22 at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK. Lola also plans to perform at multiple high profile showcases at SXSW in Austin this March.

Lola continues her meteoric rise on her own terms. Her breakout single "Don't Play With It" [feat. Billy B] has eclipsed over 50 million streams and cracked the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart at #29 while she just teamed up with Flo Milli and Maiya The Don for the official remix to "Conceited." Rolling Stone pegged her as one of "11 Rappers Set to Make it Big in 2023" and raved, "she bellows her bars like they could knock down walls." POPSUGAR confirmed, "Lola Brooke's big moment has finally arrived."

There's no stopping or slowing Lola Brooke down though...

Recently signing to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions, Lola has been deemed as a 'musician set to take over in 2023' via Vogue, 'artist you need to know before 2023' via Ebony Magazine, Hot 97's 'Who's Next: Class of 2022,' and one of the 'Best Female Rappers of 2022' via HipHopDX, Lola Brooke has established herself as a breakout talent and the next New York artist to watch.

With over 50 million streams to date, Lola's most acclaimed hit, "Don't Play With It," stands as one of the most in-demand songs in today's current music landscape. The Recording Academy via GRAMMY.com recently highlighted the smash single as a viral phenomenon that defined Rap music's dominance on the social media platform.

To date, the track has garnered over 500k + TikTok video creations, peaked at #9 on TikTok Viral chart, and has garnered 100 + million views on the platform. The track and official music video have charted Top 50 on both the US Shazam and YouTube Music Video Charts with 16 + million YouTube views.

"Don't Play With It" has recently earned placements on coveted playlists across major platforms, including Apple Music's "Rap Life," "High Maintenance," "#OnRepeat" and Spotify's "RapCaviar," "Most Necessary" and "Feelin' Myself" while Lola has been crowned as a 2023 Artist to Watch by Apple Music.

All signs point to a massive new year for Lola. Last week, Lil Kim invited Lola to perform at her 'Harlem Festival Of Culture with The Jump Off With Lil Kim And Friends' show at the Apollo Theater.

The momentous moment, which also served as Lola's first time performing at the Apollo, was topped off as Lil Kim praised the rising star furthermore stating "I'm so proud of you." Lola also recently pulled up at Future's sold-out show at Barclays Center in her hometown of Brooklyn, NY, as well as a recent A Boogie wit da Hoodie show eliciting massive roars from the crowd as soon as she hit the stage.

Lola recently unleashed her latest lyrical salvo "Here I Come." Showcasing her slick, savage, and sharp flow, the track and official music video have earned her widespread acclaim.

Right out of the gate, Pitchfork highlighted it as "The must-hear rap song of the day" and warned, "Her aura is intimidating; like a black widow, she shows that she'll seduce and devour to get to the top."

REVOLT christened it "a bold new declaration of her presence in the music scene," and OkayPlayer touted it among the "Best Hip-Hop Videos to Drop Last Week" and noted, "Lola Brooke's 'Here I Come' is a swift-paced video that centers on her gritty and fiery rhymes."

However, it just paves the way for more to come. With Arista Records and Team Eighty Productions in her corner, Lola Brooke has her sights set on 2023 with plans for more music very soon.

The Next Face of New York has arrived.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

2/7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

2/9 - Coralville, IA - Xtreme Arena

2/10 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

2/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

2/15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

2/17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

2/19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/21 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

2/23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/24 - Kingston, RI - Ryan Center, University of Rhode Island

2/25 - Washington, DC - Echostage

2/26 - Washington, DC - Echostage

2/28 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacoras Center

3/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

EUROPEAN LEG

3/22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

3/23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

3/24 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace