Logic1000 Shares New Track 'Promises (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)'

The track is part of her debut album "Mother" set to release on March 22.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Ahead of the release of her debut album Mother (out March 22 via Therapy / Because Music) Logic1000 — the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter — has today shared a new track “Promises” which features Rochelle Jordan. Listen to "Promises" HERE.

Following previous singles “Grown On Me,” “Self To Blame (feat. Kayla Blackmon),” and “Every Lil' (Feat. DJ Plead and MJ Nebreda),” “Promises” is a rousing, deep house heater with the soulful vocals from Rochelle Jordan once again showcasing Poulter's keen ear for guests who perfectly compliment her music while showcasing exciting rising talent.

Speaking of the track, Poulter says: “I first found out about Rochelle Jordan after coming across her track ‘DANCING ELEPHANTS,' which I adore and played out a bunch over the last two years. Hearing that she was interested in working on this song with us was a bit of a pinch myself moment. I vividly remember hearing the recording she sent over for the first time — our jaws were on the floor. I feel like ‘Promises' is ‘classic' Logic1000, a tender piece of house music that still works in a club setting. We are so deeply proud of this song."

Rochelle Jordan says: "This track is such a beautiful feeling. I actually had these lyrics for a little while before I heard the Logic1000 beat. They instantly became reimagined and melted so beautifully onto the track."

The new track follows the launch of Poulter's new podcast series Logic1000 & Helena Star Present: Therapy. Co-hosted by rising DJ/presenter Helena Star, the Therapy podcast sees two women navigating motherhood, mental health, and the ever changing landscape of the music industry. Stay tuned for special guests from across the creative industries and how their experiences of parenthood have shaped their careers. Listen and subscribe to the podcast now here.

The new single follows an extensive Australian festival run as well as a sold-out Boiler Room at Melbourne's Sugar Mountain Festival. On March 8, Logic1000 will join fabric's International Women's Day celebration in London, playing room 1. Full line-up and details can be found here.

Photo by William Zhang 



