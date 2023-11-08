Logic1000 Announces Debut Album 'Mother'

Logic1000 — AKA Sydney-born, Berlin-based “world class” (The Guardian) DJ Samantha Poulter, who’s risen quickly after support from underground dance music icons like Four Tet and Caribou and ace remixes for the likes of Fever Ray, Glass Animals, Christine and the Queens, Flume, Orbital, and so many others — announces the March 22 release of her debut album Mother (Because Music).

Accompanying today’s announcement is the release of “Self To Blame” a garage-inflected foray into vocal house that features the rising singer Kayla Blackmon. Listen to “Self To Blame (feat. Kayla Blackmon)” below.

Written in collaboration with her long-time creative partner Tom McAlister (Cop Envy, Big Ever), Mother is a crystallization of Logic1000’s unique marriage of the rich, chaotic sounds of mid-2000s mainstream R&B and the rhythmic tics and tricks of all of modern house music’s idiomatic corners. It revels in the thrill of creation, and serves as a love letter to house music and how it’s changed Logic1000’s life.

That creative verve was largely inspired by another big change in Poulter’s: new motherhood. Says Poulter: “I felt so much love and inspiration entering into motherhood that I just needed to create. I never thought I would be capable of something so powerful".

Earlier this fall, Logic1000 dropped “Grown On Me,” the first preview of Mother. Resident Advisor called it "a dose of dance floor euphoria,” while FADER says “the crescendoing production perfectly matches the building desire one experiences when they begin to fall in love.” Said CLASH: "Logic1000 only seems to emerge when she has something pure to say – and that offers her catalog a striking intensity.”

The Guardian calls it "a luminescent deep house cut...It feels designed to soundtrack the final rays of sun before frost sets over her adoptive home town of Berlin.” Listen to “Grown On Me” here.

Following her most recent EP, 2021's In The Sweetness Of You and last year's follow-up double A-side “Can't Stop Thinking About” / “Rush,” Logic1000 ascent has accelerated. She's been praised with a 'One To Watch' feature from The Observer, recorded a Dazed Mix, scored a cover feature with Mixmag, featured on the Resident Advisor Podcast, dropped a Radio 1 Essential Mix, and landed a spot on the NME 100 as well as rave reviews, widespread radio play, and a designation as a BBC Radio 1 'Future Artist.’

Previously she's been named one of Mixmag's 'DJ's of the Year' and featured in end of year lists from Resident Advisor and The Vinyl Factory. Last year she capped all this off with performances at Primavera, Field Day, and Coachella as well as a four night residency at London's Phonox.

In the midst of this Poulter had relocated to Berlin and given birth to her daughter, Genie. At a time when most new mothers would be taking time out of the public eye to acclimatize to parenthood, Poulter’s career was exploding post-lockdown, creating a unique set of pressures. "The very first show I ever played was very low key, to like five people, but then all of a sudden I was DJing in front of thousands", she recalls. "It was just too much for me. I should have taken more time out after having Genie, and got really confident with my DJing, rather than traveling the world with a three-month-old."

Having been diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression in her mid-20s, Poulter had long been managing her mental health successfully. But by plowing forward to the point of burnout, she realized she was ignoring many of her key triggers. For her own well-being, Poulter retreated from DJing, and focused her energies on finishing the album.

"Tom and I have a deep, deep appreciation of house music", she says of the album’s sonic focus. "There was so much excitement for us within that because stylistically there were so many different sub genres we could explore". Mother is a record that communicates that curiosity, providing a record of Poulter’s personal and artistic growth as she learned to lean into her intuition.

A key part of this growth will be Poulter’s return to DJing, which she now has the confidence to do on her own terms. With details to be announced soon, she’ll be hosting day raves in Berlin and beyond under the banner Logic1000 presents Therapy. "These parties are for everyone", she emphasizes. "But it's so important for parents and sober people to have the opportunity to enjoy themselves in a safe, welcoming environment, and in sociable hours."