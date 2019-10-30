Lizzy Farrall Shares Cover of 'Boys Don't Cry' By The Cure

Lizzy Farrall has released a cover of The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry" today.

Watch the music video below!

"When Pure Noise approached me with the idea of releasing a cover, I instantly knew I wanted to cover something by The Cure," says Lizzy. "

The Cure are a big inspiration to me and Boys Don't Cry is one of their most well-known songs, so it was an easy decision for me.I don't doubt people will wonder why I chose this song when the chorus' lyrics are 'Boys Don't Cry'. I was tempted to sing 'girls' instead of 'boys' but I felt that would have taken away from the importance of them pointing to the toxic masculinity and stigma that men shouldn't show their feelings."

"Saying that, even though I kept the lyrics identical to the original I wanted to make the cover my own; I wanted to reimagine the song as though it was written as a modern pop song. I'm super happy with how the cover turned out and hope I've done justice to the original."

Earlier this year, Lizzy released her new EP 'Barbados' through Pure Noise Records. Fans can now purchase or stream the EP on iTunes, Apple Music or Spotify. Fans can check out the official music videos for the lead single "Barbados" and "Games".

Lizzy will be joining label mate Cory Wells on an upcoming Euro/UK tour taking place early 2020. Fans can grab tickets to the shows now at http://lizzyfarrall.com/. This year alone she has toured with the likes of Four Year Strong, Elder Brother, Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties, Can't Swim and performed at Slam Dunk Festival.

Upcoming Tour Dates

January 17 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Bar

January 19 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

January 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

January 21 - Berlin, Germany - Auster-Club

January 22 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Ponyhof

January 23 - Merksem, Belgium - JC Bouckenborgh

January 24 - London, UK - St. Pancreas Old Church

January 25 - Birmingham, UK - The Victoria

January 26 - Manchester, UK - Gulliver's NQ





Related Articles View More Music Stories