Little Hurt Releases New Track For 'Help Me Out'

Alt-pop band Little Hurt, Colin Dieden's solo project, have just released their new track for "Help Me Out".

"'Help Me Out' is about that desperate feeling of kind of being done with everything, which everyone at some point feels. It's definitely about a specific set of circumstances but I wanted to leave it kind of ambiguous so that everyone could relate it to their own lives, in their own way," states Colin Dieden about the track.

Little Hurt has announced a hometown show in Kansas City, MO at recordBar on May 17th and a Los Angeles performance at The Peppermint Club on May 23rd. The band will be joined by special guests for the shows. Don't miss Little Hurt's high energy show and the chance to hear the new music for the first time live. Tickets are available to purchase, HERE.

Dieden adds about the band's upcoming tour dates, "It's so nice to be heading back out to play some shows again. Especially nice to be kicking the first two off in my hometown, and the second one is LA where I live currently. It'll be cool to see so many old friends and make so many new ones."

The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Colin Dieden had all but forgotten his childhood baseball nickname, "Little Hurt", until he woke up from a deep sleep one night in 2019. Feeling a strong need to fulfill the name once more-not at home plate, but in the studio and on stage as the moniker for his solo music, Little Hurt was born.

By 2019, that "kid" had come a long way from Kansas, fronting The Mowgli's to international success upheld by over 200 million cumulative streams, critical acclaim from Rolling Stone and The Fader, and sold out shows far and wide. After nearly a decade, he desired to share himself like never before though.

Moving on with the blessing of his bandmates' (and friends), Colin began writing for what would become Little Hurt in early 2019. Holed up in a studio alongside producer and frequent collaborator Rob Ellmore, Colin opened up and recorded a handful of demos.

Those demos caught the attention of The Orchard, who signed him straight away upon first listen. Equally influenced by everything from Jack Kerouac to Louis The Child, Crosby Stills Nash & Young to Major Lazer, as well as touchstones such as The National and The Smiths, he fashioned a dreamy and dynamic style rooted in ethereal production flourishes and candid lyricism on the line between alternative and pop.

Little Hurt's music has received rave reviews and has been featured on Spotify's The New Alt, New Noise and It's Alt Good playlists, Amazon's Best of 2020 Alternative and Fresh Alternative playlists, and Pandora's New Music Now, New Alt Now Top Alt Hits, Alt Nation and more.

Listen to the new single here: