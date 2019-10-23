Little Big Town Release 'Over Drinking' Vevo Live Performance Video

Vevo announces the release of Little Big Town's live performance of "Over Drinking." Little Big Town began with Kimberly Roads and Karen Fairchild, two Georgia natives who began singing together in college. Arkansas-born and Alabama-raised Jimi Westbrook, a friend of Fairchild's husband, joined them to make a trio, and the group was completed by the addition of Arkansan Phil Sweet in 1998. From the outset, Little Big Town devoted their sound to harmony and multiple lead vocals, a combination that made the band a hard sell at first. They finally landed a deal at Mercury Records, but it fell through due to disagreements about musical direction. In the wake of the success of the Dixie Chicks, however, Little Big Town suddenly seemed a more likely commercial proposition, and they were taken up by the Dixie Chicks' label, Monument Records, in 2000.

It's tempting to think of Little Big Town as the contemporary country equivalent to the Mamas & the Papas, with the same trademark four-part vocal harmonies, two-male/two-female lineup, and two of the members being married to one another. The group hit the ground running with their 2002 self-titled debut album, which spawned two country hits, but it was their 2005 follow-up, The Road to Here, with its massive single, "Boondocks," that vaulted Little Big Town to star status and platinum sales. The quartet never looked back, routinely scoring Top Ten albums on the pop charts and returning to the top of the country charts with the singles "Pontoon," "Girl Crush," and "Better Man."

"Over Drinking" is now streaming on all platforms. Watch the live performance below.





