Listen to steve.'s New Single 'Ankle Biter'

Brooklyn punk band steve. will be releasing their new album, You Can Do This Too, this Friday, November 8th, via I Surrender Records. They will host a record release party at Bushwick Public House with Answering Machine, Hard Pass, and Warren S. Britt. More details can be found here.

The title of the record is meant to promote the idea that marginalized individuals can chase their artistic endeavors, and give a big ol' "f you" to anybody who tells you that you cannot.

steve. is a band we need. They encourage inclusivity, favoring friends over fans. They avoid playing gigs where the bands consist of all white men, and they're not afraid to speak up about lack of representation in DIY, should they come across it.

The band is composed of vocalist and guitarist Ky O'Connor, guitarist and vocalist Nick Rapon, drummer and vocalist Zach Stier and bassist Eric Nuber.

I Surrender Records is home to acts such as Four Year Strong, I Am The Avalanche, Lincoln, Valencia, Vinnie Caruana and more. The label is based in New York City.

Learn more about the band and record label at: http://www.isurrenderrecords.com.

Listen to "Ankle Biter" here:





