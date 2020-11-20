Listen to Pærish's New Single 'Violet'

"Violet", the newest song and video from Pærish is out now. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album out early 2021 through SideOneDummy Records. It was produced by Will Yip. The video premiered live on YouTube earlier today. The band also hosted a Q+A with fans during the debut. Watch it below.

The song is seeing adds on Spotify's top rock playlists on Spotify, Apple Music as well as NPR's New Music Friday.

"The second I heard Pærish, I knew it was going to be a home run if we worked together," says producer Will Yip. Getting to collaborate with them was an incredible experience. Their passion in their craft was infectious. They deserve to be huge. Honest, real, but massive songs."

The band has previously released the singles "Fixed It All" and "Archives" also taken from the album.

The members of Pærish met at film school in Paris, and adopted the name based on the awkward, skinny kid character Alan Parrish in Jumanji (starring Robin Williams, not The Rock). Their collective primary passion in life for music eventually led the members to focus on writing songs over scripts and concentrate on performing on concert stages as opposed to working on movie sets. Their collective love for film can be found in song titles and lyrics. It's this marriage of film and music that resonates with listeners. Pærish songs provide the soundtrack to love, loss and trying to make sense of the world around them.

Pærish has supported bands in Europe like Silversun Pickups, Movements and Moose Blood. They also opened for Sum 41 during their European arena tour.

For more information: https://www.sideonedummy.com

Listen to the band's debut album 'Semi Finalists' on all streaming platforms.

Watch the "Violet" video here:

