Listen to Pentatonix's New Original Single 'Heaven On Earth'

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Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet Pentatonix have shared their first new non-holiday original single in five years, “Heaven On Earth,” out now via Republic Records. Listen to it below, featuring GRAMMY Award-winning mega-producer Poo Bear.

Vocalist Mitch Grassi commented, “Working with Poo Bear is an eye-opening experience. He’s a master musician and knows how to get the best out of a vocalist. ‘Heaven On Earth’ is such a beautiful, heartfelt song, and, in collaborating with Poo Bear, we were all able to imbue our performances with smoky sultriness, and an air of reflective gratitude for the loved one we praise through the lyrics.”

Poo Bear said, “I’m absolutely thrilled for Pentatonix to be releasing ‘Heaven On Earth.’ This song is extremely special to me and it’s an honor for Pentatonix to call it their own. Looking forward to the world receiving it!!! HBD!!!”

Next up, Pentatonix will embark on an extensive European arena tour this Spring. It kicks off on April 7 at MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary, canvases mainland Europe and the UK, including a stop at London’s iconic The O2 Arena, and concludes at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 3. Finally, they’ll take the stage at Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka, Japan on August 14 and Tokyo, Japan on August 16. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

They closed out a busy 2025 with Christmas in the City, highlighted by “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” [with Frank Sinatra]. The latter reached #1 on the U.S. Radio Holiday chart, while Christmas in the City bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart, marking their 11th consecutive Top 10 entry on the respective chart.

TOUR ROUTING:

4/7 Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

4/9 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

4/11 Innsbruck, Austria - Olympiahalle Innsbruck

4/12 Graz, Austria - Stadthalle Graz

4/14 Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar

4/16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

4/18 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

4/20 Düsseldorf, Germany - PSD Bank Dome

4/22 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

4/23 Paris, France - ZENITH PARIS

4/25 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena Cardiff

4/26 London, UK - The O2

4/28 Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome

4/29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5/2 Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

5/3 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

8/14 Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic

8/16 Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic

About Pentatonix

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have sold 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing at The White House, The Empire State Building, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few. Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more.

Their new album Christmas in the City is out now via Republic Records, debuting at #6 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart to become their 11th consecutive Top 10 album, maintaining a perfect track record of Top 10 debuts. The album features their reimagined “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” with Frank Sinatra, which became the group’s first #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, spending two weeks at #1.