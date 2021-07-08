Liquid Stranger Makes SSKWAN Debut With 'Snow Melt'

Amid the sizzling summer heat, Liquid Stranger is back on the release radar with his third offering of the year, "Snow Melt." Despite his role as label head honcho, the single doubles as his official debut on SSKWAN. This time around, Liquid Stranger teamed up with WAKAAN mainstay LUZCID who made his debut on the label's downtempo counterpart earlier this year with "Lightstream." A melodic, experimental chill-out tune reminiscent of Liquid Stranger's huge single "Dissolve," "Snow Melt" is out now via SSKWAN.

"Snow Melt" is not your average Liquid Stranger track. Joining forces with longtime friend and psychedelic bass star LUZCID, Liquid Stranger dials back his usual uncompromising freeform bass sound for an introspective sonic experience. Staying true to the phonetics of his alias, "Snow Melt" boasts a 'liquid' flow tailored for relaxation, meditation, and elation.



Since the onset of this year, Martin Stääf, alias Liquid Stranger, has kept himself busy with two massive releases - including a 9-track remix LP for his 2020 single "Psychonaut" and a new single, "The Drill" - and a string of festival appearances this spring/summer (Ubbi Dubbi, Forbidden Kingdom, Northeast, EDC Las Vegas, Electric Zoo). He has also been at the helm of curating a continuous supply of music from some of the best players in the bass sphere via his labels WAKAAN and SSKWAN, including Buku, Mize, INZO, Au5, Mersiv, LSDREAM, Champagne Drip, and Headphone Activist. With the release of "Snow Melt," the Swedish electronic star reaches yet another milestone in his career he makes his first-ever contribution to SSKWAN.

In an ever-evolving universe, the art of maintaining complete and total fluidity is the most necessary key for survival. Renowned for his metamorphic capabilities and expertly crafted sonic adventures, Liquid Stranger has mastered his ability to slip in and out of genres all while honing his own personal style. Liquid Stranger has earned his reputation for exuding incommensurable talent and taking audiences on a soul-stirring aural journey of genre-bending beats on the dance floor. He has performed at some of the most innovative events and festivals around the globe. Those who are unfamiliar with his music often tend to categorize him as only a heavy dubstep artist, which is anything but the truth. The most effervescent quality of Liquid Stranger is his ability to shift from genre to genre all while maintaining a sense of smoothness and consistency, which in turn makes him one of the most unpredictable artists to date. In a sense, he has ended genre barriers for the sake of musical storytelling taking whatever sounds he needs to put forward the intended vibe. Liquid Stranger's omnifarious approach to music has led him to stand out amongst a pack of artists desperately trying to conform to a commercial demand. Proven to be a timeless staple to the world of electronic dance music by bridging the gap between mellow and heavy, what's next can not be foreseen for this contrastive musician.

LUZCID's music is a sonic odyssey: a series of auditory adventures in which the participants completely escape time and space. Though firmly grounded in the bass world, LUZCID meticulously eludes genres in order to welcome a variety of enthusiasts to gather and celebrate the rewards of community. He hopes music can become a platform in which the people of the world can reconnect and begin to restore our home to a place in which we all enjoy living together.

