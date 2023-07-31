Lion Heights Announce New Single 'Herbsman' With Lutan Fyah

They will be releasing their new single "Herbsman" featuring Lutan Fyah on August 4th.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Outlaw Reggae outfit Lion Heights are back with their new single “Herbsman” featuring Roots Reggae singer Lutan Fyah. Due for release August 4th “Herbsman” is the lead single from the band’s upcoming Not Done Fighting Riddim. 

“Herbsman” was recorded at Lion Heights’ Tall Sky Studio in Austin, TX. Assisted by Lutan Fyah, Lion Heights’ Dane Foltin wrote and came up with the concept for the song in just one session. “This was the fastest I’ve ever started and finished a song. It was a joy to just let the creativity flow and not get hung up trying to make something too deep lyrically,” states Dane.  

The title and inspiration for “Herbsman” came about organically. Dane explains, “Lutan and I were talking about how we are always waiting on the Herbsman to come meet up. He is always late or not answering the phone. I decided to play the role of the Herbsman and so I told him “Yo don’t stress I’m on my way…I got the best in Texas”.”

Lion Heights is comprised of Dane Foltin (Bass), Jeremy Carlson (Lead vox, keys), and James Campbell (Guitar). The Texas-based band has built a respected roots reggae reputation, opening for acclaimed acts like  Lee “Scratch” Perry, Kabaka Pyramid, Jesse Royal, Cocoa Tea, Arise Roots and others.

Not trying to fit into Jamaican Reggae or Cali Reggae scenes, the band has developed their own sound, stemming from their collective interests and musical inspirations. With the release of their long-awaited album “False Reality” earlier this year Lion Heights launched their own, unforgettable genre, Outlaw Reggae. The album received critical acclaim from tastemaking outlets like Rootfire and Daily Reggae. 

Lion Heights will be doing a joint tour with Drifting Roots in September. It will be the band's first time ever performing in Florida. They conclude, “Really looking forward to introducing all this new music to a new group of people. I feel like any place that has a beach culture has a love and respect for Reggae music. We have been wanting to come to Florida for a while now so we are extra grateful Drifting Roots was able to help us make it happen.”

With their upcoming Not Done Fighting Riddim, Lion Heights aim to showcase Reggae music coming out of Texas and continue the tradition of riddim albums. 

Tour Dates

9/19 Sanford FL

9/21 St. Petersburg FL

9/22 Stuart FL

9/23 Melbourne FL

9/28 Corpus Christi TX

9/29 San Antonio TX

9/30 Austin TX

10/1 Dallas TX



