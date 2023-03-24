Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lindsey Lomis Drops New Single 'Bad News / Good News'

Lomis is performing her hits, plus new tracks from Universe, on the road supporting Joshua Bassett’s North American tour

Mar. 24, 2023  

Soul-pop powerhouse Lindsey Lomis shares her new single, "Bad News / Good News." The track offers a sneak peek into her upcoming EP, Universe, releasing April 14 via Warner Records. Pre-save the Universe EP HERE.

On "Bad News / Good News," the 20-year-old speaks the thoughts we all want to say, but never do. "I hope she was bad for you," she sings on the chorus, trying to convince herself there's nothing to worry about.

Throughout, Lomis' vocals sizzle around a hypnotizing guitar loop that adds to the edge of her words. "Don't worry about her, I'm not sour," she repeats like a mantra. The song shows off the Nashville sensation's incredible range, both in voice and sound, as she plays with layers, rhythms, and touches of soul and pop.

"Bad News / Good News" follows the first single from her upcoming Universe EP, "This Time (I Don't Wanna)," a heartfelt pop confessional about learning from past mistakes. With both tracks, the singer-songwriter continues to ride the momentum of 2022's Daydreaming EP, which included the hit singles "die with my friends" and "call me when u get home."

Prior to that, Lomis made waves with 2020's In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, "Slow Motion" collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, Lexi Jayde, and Joshua Bassett. She also earned online support from the likes of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more.

Currently, Lomis is performing her hits, plus new tracks from Universe, on the road supporting Joshua Bassett's North American tour. Buy tickets HERE and see the full list of dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Lindsey Lomis 2023 Tour Dates

Mar 24 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Mar 25 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Mar 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
Mar 28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Mar 29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Fillmore
Mar 31 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Apr 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Apr 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Apr 4 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Apr 5 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Apr 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Apr 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Apr 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Apr 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern



From This Author - Michael Major


