Lindsay Starr Released Her Digital 7-Inch Today

Nashville singer songwriter Lindsay Starr released her digital 7-inch featuring two cover tracks today of "Everybody Want to Rule the World," by 1980's English pop rock artist Tears for Fears backed with "Wicked Game," by legendary crooner, Chris Isaak -- via Sunday Supper Records.

Being detached from her own songwriting, Starr became even more imaginative in terms of the musicality with the two covers.

She enjoyed exploring bigger picture themes like the universal need for power and control in "Everybody Wants to Rule the World." The song brought perspective into her personal-worldview signature writing style, watch/enjoy.

While Isaak's seductive story in "Wicked Game" felt like she could have written it herself. The illicit love affair in the song was easy for Starr to empathize, making it too familiar. Making classic songs her own allowed Starr to further flex her singing abilities, and explore the mindset of artists vastly different from herself.

Listen here: