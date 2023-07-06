Lindsay Lou Drops Folk-Pop Ballad 'Nothing Else Matters' Feat. Jerry Douglas

Lindsay Lou shares “Nothing Else Matters,” the latest single from her forthcoming album Queen of Time, out September 29 via Kill Rock Stars Nashville. Co-written by Nashville musicians Maya de Vitry and Phoebe Hunt, the song features Grammy Award-winner Jerry Douglas with his immediately recognizable dobro work.

“I first heard this song when Phoebe sent me a few tracks to learn for a gig we had together,” explains Lou. “She told me that she had written it with my dear friend Maya, who was one of the first people I called when I was going through my divorce. Though the song wasn’t written for me specifically, it feels like it came to me right when I needed it.” She continues, “There is something incredibly iconic to Jerry’s playing; it’s unmistakable. Like every touch of his bar to the string speaks exactly to the heart of the song. I feel really honored to have his musical voice among the players.”

Queen of Time was produced by Dave O'Donnell (James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Heart) and also features Grammy Award-winner Billy Strings. “Nothing Else Matters” follows the debut single and title track “Queen of Time,” which exemplifies the continued theme of duality as Lou explores a path filled with heartbreak, discovery and resilience.

After the loss of her grandmother, the end of her marriage, and the overwhelming turmoil of COVID lockdowns, Lou sought out a hallucinogenic ritual that would not only inform the way she processed the waves of grief ahead of her, but led to a profound realization about her own feminine power.

With a new vision of womanhood in mind, she began to see a throughline from her grandmother, to herself, to the art she was creating. Queen of Time is the result of that deeply personal spiritual journey, unfolding across eleven tracks of tender, heartbreakingly beautiful music.

Lou honed her style with her bluegrass-inspired band, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, as well as the Michigan supergroup, Sweet Water Warblers, becoming a beloved live performer on stages everywhere from Telluride Bluegrass Festival to Stagecoach, Celtic Connections to Australia’s National Folk Festival, and a “Can’t Miss Act” at AmericanaFest.

A strong companion to her songwriting, her voice is a molasses-sweet instrument that slices deep into the soul, garnering critical acclaim from PBS, NPR Music, Billboard, No Depression, Paste, The Bluegrass Situation and more. On Queen of Time, she captures a new arc of haloed beauty, becoming unattainable in her own way—a vibrant, powerful woman who can share herself with the world, and yet define a mystic sense of inner self.

Lindsay Lou 2023 Tour Dates

July 7-8 – Petoskey, MI @ Blissfest Music Festival

July 9 – Petoskey, MI @ Blissfest Music Festival **

July 16-19 – Dinosaur, CO @ RiverWonderGrass

August 2 – Telluride, CO @ Sunset Music Series

August 4 – Crested Butte, CO @ The Public House

August 5 – Del Norte, CO @ Rhythms On The Rio

August 6 – Buena Vista, CO @ Lariat

August 18-20 – Wellston, MI @ Hoxeyville **

August 21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark **

August 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown **

August 23 – Peoria, IL @ 3300 Event Center **

September 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

September 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

September 15 - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands

September 16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

September 21 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

September 28 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall

September 30 – Annapolis, MD @ Baygrass Festival

October 6-8 – Pelham, TN @ CaveFest ^^

December 6-9 – Puerto Morelos, Mexico @ Strings & Sol



** - Sweet Water Warblers

^^ - Artist at Large & Band Set

Photographer Credit: Dana Kalachnik