Lily Hain to Release Latest Track 'OH GOD' Next Week

Lily Hain set to release edgy and pop-tinged single "OH GOD" on January 12th, tackling the monotony of everyday life and inspired by cold winters and seasonal depression.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Lily Hain to Release Latest Track 'OH GOD' Next Week

Indie singer/songwriter Lily Hain has returned with her latest single, "OH GOD," set for release on January 12th. The track is an edgy, pop-tinged offering that combats the mundanity of everyday life, particularly inspired by cold winters and seasonal depression ("The shine on my shoes wore off,/ February made me lonely as hell").

A punchy bass and oscillating drum beats make way for an energetic chorus, as she laments being a victim of circumstance even in the city ("I think that I need a new brain"), eagerly awaiting spring, and some form of rebirth, in the bridge. It is Hain's fifth release in a string of lyrically candid tracks off of her highly anticipated debut album Fatal Flaws, set for release February 9th. Listeners of Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and Holly Humberstone will find themselves turning up the dial.

Born and raised in North Carolina, and now rooted in the NYC alt-pop scene, Hain has garnered a dedicated following through her soulful performances and authentic songwriting. Seamlessly navigating various genres and styles, she maintains her distinctive identity as a true lyricist. Her prior debut EP, a pop-influenced take on pandemic isolation called "Drifted," made waves in the industry. Listeners flocked to previous singles, "Spicy," "Wrapped Up," and "Internalize," which received notable praise from Notion, C-Heads, Wonderland Magazine, and EARMILK, as well as airplay on BBC Radio.

"OH GOD" was initially written over only a bass line, a common occurrence in Hain's process. She has a knack for hearing an arrangement from a simple melody, and bringing it to fruition in the studio with her producers. "I knew right away that I wanted to have a lot of driving heavy guitars in the song," she shared. Drum pads, strings, and synths help to create her intended sound, a rockier side to the commercial pop world.

She explains, "I wrote it during my first winter in New York City after moving from North Carolina, which has much milder winters. It's about my frustration of the constant of bitter cold, grey days and what it does to my mindset. It also chronicles the novelty of moving to New York City wearing off - I had dreamt of moving to NYC since I was a little girl so this song touches on the realities of living in the big city versus the shiny version I had in my head."

Amidst her lyrical complaints, there is always a dash of hope. Hain's music is infectious and instantly recognizable, with refrains that beg to be sung ("OH GOD!"). It is a chance to let out exasperation, without having to slow down your dance moves in the process.



